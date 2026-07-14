Warriors Get Bad News as LeBron James Decision Time Nears

The Golden State Warriors have spent the better part of the offseason making their case to LeBron James.

Stephen Curry picked up the phone. Draymond Green delivered his pitch in person during a shared vacation. The front office reinforced Steve Kerr’s coaching staff by hiring former Lakers championship coach Frank Vogel. Every available recruiting avenue has been explored.

Now, the Warriors appear to be entering the waiting phase.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday on NBA Today that James has gathered the information he needs from interested teams and is nearing a decision on where he will play his historic 24th NBA season.

“My understanding is right now as we speak, LeBron James has the information that’s needed to make a decision,” Charania said. “It’s decision time right now for LeBron James.”

Charania said five teams remain in contention: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

But when discussing the current landscape, one notable change emerged.

“The feel is that those five teams remain in the mix,” Charania said, “but a focus on Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia.”

For Golden State, that represents a subtle but meaningful shift.

When Charania first reported that James intended to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, he identified Cleveland, Miami and the Warriors as the three teams leading the race. His latest update still includes Golden State among the finalists but places greater emphasis on Philadelphia as the process reaches its final stage.

Warriors Left Little Unsaid

If the Warriors ultimately fall short, it won’t be because they failed to make their case.

Curry acknowledged during last week’s American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe that he has remained in contact with James throughout free agency.

“I don’t have a percentage,” Curry said when asked about Golden State’s chances. “It’s kind of up to him. I feel like any place he called and said, ‘I want to play there,’ you move mountains to make it happen.

“And I know we’re in that boat as well.”

Curry said his recruiting pitch centered on basketball as much as legacy.

He pointed to Golden State’s championship culture, the opportunity to compete at the highest level and the unique possibility of two longtime rivals joining forces after defining an era through four consecutive NBA Finals matchups.

Green took an even more direct approach.

While vacationing with James earlier this summer, the four-time All-Star admitted he used the opportunity to lobby the future Hall of Famer.

“I’d be remiss if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “I’d be crazy if we’re together for X amount of days and at no point am I like, ‘Yo, we need to chop it up. What the hell going on?’”

Green later joked that his recruiting pitch was “crazy” and hoped it would at least make James think twice before making his choice.

Latest Report Mirrors Golden State’s Internal Expectations

In many ways, Charania’s update aligns with what ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported one day earlier.

Slater said Warriors decision-makers had privately viewed Cleveland as the favorite from the outset of free agency, even while continuing an aggressive recruitment.

“Their decision-makers really from the beginning of this free agency have not expressed much optimism to me that they’re going to ultimately be the destination,” Slater said Monday on SportsCenter. “They know they’re in on it. They’ve identified Cleveland from the beginning as what they believe is the most likely destination.”

Charania’s latest reporting reinforces that assessment while introducing another wrinkle by elevating Philadelphia into the group receiving the most attention.

James, Charania added, has listened to final pitches delivered through longtime agent Rich Paul from team owners, presidents and general managers across the league. Because the decision is not being driven by salary, James has been able to take his time evaluating basketball fit, organizational culture and championship potential.

For the Warriors, the recruiting phase appears complete.

Curry and Green have delivered their message. The organization has presented its vision.

Now, Golden State can only wait to learn whether its championship résumé—and the chance to pair two of the defining players of this generation—is enough to convince James that the Bay Area offers his best opportunity to chase one more title.