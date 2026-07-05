New LeBron James Photo Fuels Warriors Concern

The Golden State Warriors remain firmly in the race for LeBron James.

But the latest development in the NBA’s biggest free-agency saga appears to favor another contender.

Just days after Rich Paul identified Cavaliers assistant general manager Brandon Weems as one of Cleveland’s greatest recruiting advantages, James was photographed alongside his longtime friend and former St. Vincent-St. Mary teammate during a gathering in Akron.

The image, first shared by ESPN Cleveland and later reposted by NBA insider Marc Stein, showed James spending time with several former high school teammates, including Weems, as he continues weighing where to continue his record-setting NBA career.

By itself, the photo proves little.

James has frequently returned to his hometown during the offseason throughout his career.

But the timing has only intensified speculation surrounding a Cleveland reunion while creating another obstacle for the Warriors, who have long been viewed as one of James’ preferred landing spots outside of Ohio.

Rich Paul Identified Brandon Weems as Cleveland’s ‘Big X Factor’

The latest sighting came only days after Paul discussed James’ free agency during the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

While outlining Cleveland’s recruiting pitch, Paul praised the Cavaliers’ roster and front office before singling out one executive.

“Dan and Grant, which is the Gilberts. Plus Koby (Altman), he was there when LeBron won there,” Paul said. “Big, big, big X factor, let me talk to you about Brandon Weems.”

Paul then explained why Weems’ relationship with James could prove significant.

“Brandon Weems is basically LeBron’s brother,” Paul said. “He worked his own way up. Nobody gave him anything. He’s earned to be in the front office of the Cavs. But that is a big feather in the cap for Cleveland because of Brandon Weems.”

The relationship stretches back to their days as teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School before Weems eventually earned a prominent role in Cleveland’s front office.

Cleveland Continues to Gain Momentum

The photo surfaced shortly after Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Cavaliers have emerged as the team many around the league now view as the favorite to land James.

According to The Stein Line, Cleveland’s combination of championship potential, organizational continuity and hometown ties has increasingly separated the Cavaliers from the rest of the field.

The Warriors remain among the teams still receiving legitimate consideration, according to Stein and Fischer.

Golden State continues to offer James the opportunity to team with Stephen Curry, while league observers have long viewed the Warriors’ veteran core and championship pedigree as attractive.

Stein and Fischer also noted, however, that the question remains whether James is prepared to spend what could be his final NBA season anywhere other than Cleveland.

That uncertainty is becoming increasingly important.

Warriors Still Have a Compelling Pitch

Golden State’s case remains strong.

The opportunity to pair James with Curry has long fascinated league executives, and the Warriors’ championship infrastructure gives them a credible path back into title contention.

Stein and Fischer also wrote that Golden State’s location offers travel advantages compared with several other contenders, allowing James to remain relatively close to his family in Los Angeles.

Rich Paul, meanwhile, emphasized that James’ decision ultimately extends beyond basketball.

He said the four-time MVP’s choice will depend on what is best for his family, particularly wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri.

Even so, the latest Akron photo adds another layer to Cleveland’s growing momentum.

Standing alone, it may simply capture lifelong friends spending time together during the offseason.

Viewed alongside Paul’s comments and recent insider reporting, however, it represents another reminder that the Cavaliers continue strengthening their position—making the Warriors’ pursuit of James increasingly difficult.