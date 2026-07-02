Warriors Lose Top Free Agent Target While Waiting on LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors‘ pursuit of LeBron James may have come with its first significant casualty.

Veteran scoring guard Anfernee Simons, one of the top free agents still available on the market, agreed Thursday to a two-year, $12.3 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after turning down offers from multiple contenders, including Golden State.

“Just in: Free agent guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, with a player option in second season,” ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on X. “Simons chose the 76ers over other suitors believing his fit is perfect with the revamped 76ers roster.”

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Philadelphia’s offer surpassed proposals from both the Warriors and Miami Heat, while the Dallas Mavericks also remained in the mix before Simons made his decision.

For Golden State, the missed opportunity appears directly tied to its continued pursuit of James.

Warriors Prioritized LeBron Flexibility

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Warriors had a contract offer on the table for Simons.

It simply wasn’t enough.

“Anfernee Simons had deals on the table from Miami and Golden State,” Siegel reported. “The Warriors were offering him a minimum contract as they wait for word from LeBron James. Simons wanted nothing less than $6M a year on a new deal, which is exactly what he gets.”

Golden State still possesses its $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception but has been reluctant to spend it while monitoring James’ uncertain future.

Using that exception on Simons would have significantly reduced the franchise’s flexibility should the four-time NBA champion decide to leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

Instead, the Warriors chose patience.

Philadelphia capitalized.

Simons Checked Every Box

Golden State’s interest wasn’t surprising.

The 27-year-old has quietly developed into one of the league’s most productive offensive guards.

Although he averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while splitting last season between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, Simons has averaged 18.8 points over the last five seasons and remains one of the NBA’s most respected perimeter scorers.

Simons also ranked sixth in the league in made 3-pointers off the bench last season, helping explain why several playoff contenders aggressively pursued him.

His ability to create offense both on and off the ball would have made him an ideal fit alongside Stephen Curry while providing the second unit with another reliable scoring option.

Instead, those skills now head to an Eastern Conference contender.

Cost of Waiting

Golden State’s strategy has been clear throughout free agency.

Rather than committing significant financial resources early, the Warriors have preserved flexibility in hopes of landing James, who continues weighing his future after opting to leave the Lakers.

That patience, however, comes with risk.

Each player who signs elsewhere shrinks the pool of available talent should James ultimately choose another destination.

Simons becomes perhaps the clearest example yet.

Rather than using its mid-level exception to secure one of the offseason’s best remaining guards, Golden State offered only the veteran minimum and watched Philadelphia outbid the field.

Warriors Still Need Offensive Help

Missing on Simons doesn’t necessarily mean Golden State made the wrong decision.

Landing James would immediately outweigh the loss of virtually any role player on the market.

But if that blockbuster pursuit falls short, Thursday’s news could become one of the defining “what if” moments of the Warriors’ offseason.

For now, Golden State remains committed to waiting.

The question is whether that patience ultimately delivers LeBron or simply costs the Warriors another proven contributor.