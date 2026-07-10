Warriors Get Intriguing LeBron Update After NBA Insider’s ‘Done Deal’ Claim

The Golden State Warriors‘ pursuit of LeBron James took another intriguing turn Friday.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that a source he considers credible told him James already has a “done deal” in free agency with a team other than the Cleveland Cavaliers, though the veteran insider stressed he has been hearing conflicting information and declined to identify the franchise.

“I just want you to know that I’m hearing stuff in other cities too,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland. “I’m not going to say who, but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it’s a done deal in other cities a couple hours ago.”

Windhorst immediately cautioned against treating the information as definitive.

“I’m being very, very cautious right now,” he continued. “It’s too scattered. I also know how LeBron has operated. They have kept their circle very tight.”

The comments are unlikely to quiet speculation surrounding the Warriors, who have emerged as one of James’ most persistent suitors since he informed the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30 that he intends to play elsewhere next season.

Warriors Continue Aggressive Recruitment

While Windhorst did not identify the team his source referenced, Golden State remains firmly in the conversation based on reporting from multiple NBA insiders.

Stephen Curry publicly acknowledged Thursday that the Warriors would do everything possible to recruit James.

“I don’t have a percentage,” Curry said at the American Century Championship. “It’s kind of up to him.”

“I feel like any place he called and said, ‘I want to play there,’ you move mountains to make it happen.

“And I know we’re in that boat as well.”

Behind the scenes, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Curry and James have remained in contact over the past week, communicating primarily through text messages.

Draymond Green has also been vacationing with James in Puerto Rico, where the longtime friends were photographed playing golf together on Thursday.

The Warriors’ pursuit has been driven less by finances than by the opportunity to pair James with Curry after the two led Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics under Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Golden State Has Limited Financial Flexibility

Earlier Friday, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks detailed the financial reality facing the Warriors.

Without making another significant move, Golden State can offer James only its $3.9 million veteran exception.

Marks added that trading Moses Moody’s $12.5 million salary would create additional flexibility. If Green then signs a new contract in the $20 million-to-$22 million annual range, the Warriors could increase James’ offer to approximately $6 million while still filling out the roster with veteran minimum contracts.

The numbers reinforce that Golden State’s pitch has never been about offering James the richest contract.

Instead, it has centered on championship contention, familiarity and the chance to join Curry on one of the league’s most accomplished organizations.

LeBron’s Circle Remains Tight

Windhorst repeatedly emphasized that James’ free agency has been unusually difficult to decipher.

“I understand that you can point to cupcakes and whatnot and say, ‘No, no, people knew,'” Windhorst said. “I’m hearing rumors all day long, and all of them make some level of sense, and all of them make some level of not sense.”

James has been linked to multiple contenders since leaving the Lakers, including the Warriors, Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed last week that all 10 teams remain under consideration.

Windhorst’s latest comments neither confirm nor eliminate any of those possibilities.

They simply add another layer of intrigue to a free-agency process that has largely been conducted behind closed doors.

For the Warriors, the message remains unchanged.

Golden State has made its recruiting pitch.

Now the Warriors wait to see whether James’ tightly guarded decision ultimately leads him to the Bay Area or somewhere else entirely.