Warriors ‘Legitimately Calling’ on Every All-Star: Report

With the Feb. 6 trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Golden State Warriors are yet to make a big splash. Mike Dunleavy Jr. has likely been working the phones nonstop, hoping to find another All-Star to pair with Stephen Curry.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors have been incredibly active in trade discussions. Golden State’s front office has reportedly checked on the availability of most All-Star talents in the NBA. Paul George‘s name was an interesting addition to the report. Charania’s comments came during a Feb. 3 appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show.’

“The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player,” Charania said. “Name the All-Star player; the Warriors have probably called on him. Paul George? The Warriors have called on him. They made calls on every star. And that, of course, includes players like LeBron James, players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler…They are deadset on trying to find another star player, a superstar player like Stephen Curry. That is another subplot to this trade deadline as well.”

Golden State missed out on George during the summer. He opted to sign a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers rather than initiate a sign-and-trade with Golden State. George has played in 30 games since moving to the Sixers, averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He’s shooting 48.3% from two-point range and 36.5% from deep.

Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Pursuit is Likely Over

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Jimmy Butler has informed the Warriors that he wouldn’t re-sign with the franchise if they traded for him. As such, Golden State’s pursuit of the mercurial forward has likely come to an end.

“The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there and therefore, trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now, sources told ESPN,’ Windhorst reported via X.

Butler’s trade saga is expected to rumble on until the trade deadline. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks remain the most logical suitors. However, as recently saw when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, anything can happen in the NBA.

Steve Kerr Believes Warriors Can’t Stand Pat

During a postgame news conference following the Warriors’ 130-105 loss to the Suns on Friday, Jan. 31, Kerr admitted that his team can’t afford to stand pat at the trade deadline.

“We’re not in a position where we can just say, ‘Nah, we’re good, let’s stand pat,’” Kerr said. “That’s the reality of where we are.”

Golden State has a significant amount of tradeable assets. They have multiple draft picks at their disposal. And they have young talents such as Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski or even Jonathan Kuminga to dangle if the right player becomes available.

However, Dunleavy must ensure that he’s targeting a player who can genuinely improve the current rotation. The last thing the Warriors will want to do, is trade away some of their future for a player who doesn’t move the needle. After all, any trade for an All-Star is designed to give Curry and Draymond Green another shot at a championship. Any outcome less than one or two deep postseason runs would likely be deemed as a failed trade.