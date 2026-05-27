Warriors Linked to $100 Million Rising Star to Create Monster Steph Curry Pairing

There won’t be a shortage of names for the Golden State Warriors to pursue this offseason. While they can only get what is feasible for them, they will seek various options.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Sam Gordon, one such option is guard Anfernee Simons. Simons is a key free agency target that can bolster Golden State’s backcourt and the 26-year-old star makes a strong case as the Warriors plan to deploy their mid-level exception (MLE) on an impactful guard.

The Warriors can make the most of what other franchises have failed to see in Simons.

“A former 20-plus-points-per-game scorer solidly built while standing 6-3, Simons too can play on or off the ball with a quick first step, above-the-rim bounce and steady shot from 3-point range,” Gordon wrote. “For the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls this season, Simons, 26, averaged 14.3 points while shooting 44% — including 38.5% from 3-point range.

This season exposed the Warriors’ backcourt shortage. Without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, they struggled to generate reliable offense and the result was missing the playoffs.

What the Warriors Can Offer Simons

Simons will hit unrestricted free agency this summer as his four-year, $100 million rookie-scale extension with the Portland Trail Blazers will come to an end.

With his salary, Simons is an ideal mid-level deal target. That kind of deal is enough to fit into the Warriors’ cap space.

“Simons, a proven microwave scorer, made $27.7 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie-scale extension,” Gordon added. “But the market has cooled on his archetype: still valuable, but not to that degree.”

Simons split time with the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls this season. For Boston, he was a bench contributor, playing all 49 games as a reserve. The Bulls stint hasn’t been any better as he played only six games for them since that trade — no thanks to injuries.

Just last year and a couple of years before that, Simons was on a trajectory as one of the best young guards in the league. However, the number of stars in the backcourt position at Boston never opened a starting role door for him.

Golden State on the other hand can be an environment in which Simons can thrive, either as a starter or even from the bench.

Simons’ Fit in Golden State

The Warriors are paying big money to three stars — Curry, Butler and Draymond Green. MLE deals like Simons provide the franchise’s only realistic path to adding good roster pieces.

Simons will most likely not remain in the open market for long as various teams will be looking for those MLE stars to help their cap flexibility.

On the court, Simons is another interesting offensive option to Curry and Butler. Golden State saw Brandin Podziemski rise in offense in the absence of their two main scorers; Simons will increase that back-court depth.

The downside is that Simons has never been an elite defender or a good rebounder.

The Warriors already prioritize switchability and toughness on that end. However, his size and quickness could allow him to contribute in targeted matchups, especially if paired with stronger perimeter defenders already on the roster.