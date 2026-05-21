Golden State Warriors Linked To All-Star On Free Agent Market

The Golden State Warriors will have a tough offseason in the hopes of adding any talent to improve the current roster after a failed season. Stephen Curry still performing at a high level and Steve Kerr returning as coach adds more pressure to contend next season. Golden State will have interest in the biggest names, like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard, but they could also look for some underrated free agents on the market.

Fadeaway World listed recent All-Star guard Norman Powell as an interesting fit:

“Norman Powell would not solve the Warriors’ size problem, but he could give them something they have lacked: a proven second scorer who can drop 18 points without grinding the offense to a halt. The veteran wing turns 33 before next season, but that age actually fits the Warriors’ current reality. If they are pushing to win now alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, they are operating in a tight window where immediate help matters more than long-term upside.”

Powell had a tremendous first half of the season with the Miami Heat to get selected to the All-Star team. However, things fell apart after Miami’s injured players returned and Powell’s role changed. Powell reportedly didn’t like getting moved to the bench, and he will likely be looking for a new home in the offseason.

How Norman Powell Can Help The Warriors

Powell is a polarizing player since he represents an older school model of a great scorer who contributes via scoring buckets. Defense and passing are not Powell’s strengths to create some risks for adding him to a roster like the Warriors.

However, last season showed that Golden State could use some help on the offense. Jimmy Butler’s injury is expected to see him out until around the middle of next season to warrant adding another effective scorer.

Powell could serve as a top sixth man to play into his reputation as an elite bench scorer to lead the offense when Curry is on the bench. Any missed time from Curry would also see a strong scoring guard being able to score and help the offense during dire times.

Norman Powell Can’t Be The Only Addition

Golden State adding no one else outside of Powell would create a bigger problem. Powell can help the team answer some of their smaller problems, but a better talent is needed to help the Warriors become legitimate title contenders.

Antetokounmpo, Leonard, and LeBron James are reportedly the top three names that Golden State hopes to have a chance at acquiring this summer. All three could help fix some of the bigger issues by adding a top-tier talent to the starting lineup, but each has uncertainty about the respective trade packages.

Powell and other underrated free agents could join the Warriors on a cheap contract if the franchise takes advantage of the market. However, they need to add multiple players to make improvements for a remote chance at any real success next season. All the pressure is on General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. to fix the flawed roster.