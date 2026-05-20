Warriors Linked To Michael Porter Nets Trade This Summer

The Golden State Warriors might have the chance to land Michael Porter to improve the roster for next season. Reports indicate that Golden State views Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James as the big names they hope to add. However, all three remain difficult. Giannis is likely to be traded for a better trade package, and LeBron is expected to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sporting News listed Porter as a strong option for the Warriors. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley reported the following on Porter’s future:

“Back in January, The Athletic’s John Hollinger reported hearing from ‘trusted league sources’ that (Michael) Porter was ‘a lock to move by the deadline. That obviously didn’t happen, and the Nets might have less incentive to shop him now since they don’t control their 2027 first-round pick and therefore have no incentive to tank. That said, Porter is ready to compete right now, and the rest of Brooklyn’s roster is absolutely not. The Nets should still explore the opportunities to sell high on his breakout season, because that route could prove far more profitable than buying high on his next deal (he’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this season).”

Porter could be shopped by the Brooklyn Nets due to the franchise wanting younger assets moving forward. Golden State has a few talented prospects that could entice the Nets to make a move this offseason.

Golden State Must Trade Important Players

The financial aspect of a trade for Porter sees the Warriors having to include either Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green. Porter makes too much money, and the Nets giving up more money than they receive makes it hard for either franchise.

Brooklyn must accept Butler and hope that he returns to form after his recovering from injury. Green is the only other option, and he would have to be moved via a three-team trade to another playoff-worthy team.

Young prospects, like Gui Santos or Brandin Podziemski, may need to be included for the Nets to feel comfortable trading their best player. Golden State could also use picks to replace the young players since their future draft picks are valued in the years after Stephen Curry gets older and/or retires.

Why Offseason Will Be Tough For Warriors

Even players like Porter present a tough scenario for Golden State to win the trade. The hope for bigger stars will see the Warriors hoping that luck works out in their favor for one of their dream targets.

Golden State could offer all their draft picks for Giannis, but the Milwaukee Bucks will have every team offering similar packages with better talent. Kawhi may be the best option since a milder trade package is required from the Los Angeles Clippers, and he wouldn’t even have to move out of state.

However, things get bleak for the Warriors once James, Leonard, and Antetokounmpo are off the market. Golden State will have to trade one of their core players for the salary and some youth or picks for the upside if they hope to add any relevant name to the roster.