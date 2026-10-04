Warriors Forced Into Major Lineup Change After Kristaps Porzingis Setback

The Golden State Warriors went to Hawaii hoping for a clean start to training camp.

A new season, a new five-out offense, and another shot at a run with Stephen Curry. But that plan took a hit before the team even boarded the plane.

For Warriors fans, this feels too familiar. Last season was spent waiting on the health of one key big man. Now, before a single preseason game, the same worry is back, and the team may have to lean on an old hand.

Al Horford Could Start at Center for the Warriors

General manager Mike Dunleavy said Kristaps Porzingis will be out indefinitely with a “health issue.” The team has not shared details or a timeline. Porzingis did not travel to Hawaii, and Steve Kerr said he had no update on the center’s status.

That puts the spotlight on Al Horford. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote that the 40-year-old, who nearly retired this summer, may now be the first choice at center.

“Meanwhile, it’s conceivable that Horford will be Golden State’s opening-night starter at center – five months after he gathered his family to decide whether to keep playing or retire,” Poole wrote.

Kerr has already given a hint of how that would look. He named Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Horford as starters for the preseason opener against the LA Clippers. It is not set in stone, but it says a lot.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Al Horford Give the Warriors a New Look

The biggest surprise in that lineup is Lendeborg. The No. 11 pick in the 2026 draft was named Summer League MVP, and he has carried that form into camp.

At the other end of the age scale sits Horford. He signed a $14 million deal this summer for his 20th season. He played just 45 games last year and shot 36.1% from three, his lowest since 2021-22.

Still, the fit makes sense. Kerr’s five-out offense needs a center who can shoot, and he likes that Horford, Lendeborg and Podziemski can all hit threes and make plays.

Stretching the floor was supposed to be Porzingis’ job. Golden State gave him a two-year, $40 million deal, but kept only $3 million of the second year guaranteed. The reason is simple. He has missed 90 regular season games over the last two seasons.

With Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody also out to start the season, the Warriors can’t afford another injury. That is why Kerr is careful with his vets, planning to play Curry, Green and Horford only in the first half against the Clippers.

For a team that missed the playoffs last season, the margin is thin. Until there is real news on Porzingis, a 40-year-old and a rookie may hold the frontcourt together. It isn’t the plan anyone drew up in the summer, but for now, it’s the one Golden State has.