Warriors Pivoting to Former No. 5 Pick After LeBron James Decision

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly pivoting to Mario Hezonja after missing out on LeBron James in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, both the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to aggressively pursue Hezonja, the former No.5 overall pick who plans to return to the NBA after playing his last six seasons in the EuroLeague, including four very successful seasons with Real Madrid.

“Another player getting interest from Cleveland and Golden State is Mario Hezonja,” Charania said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Friday.

Warriors Eye Mario Hezonja in NBA Return

This past season, Hezonja averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Real Madrid across 80 games in the Euroleague and in Spain’s Liga ACB, while making 2.1 threes per game. The 6-foot-6 wing is also a physical defender who has been praised for his ability to guard multiple positions effectively in Europe.

He was named to the Liga ACB’s First Team the last two years, and made the Euroleague’s Second Team in 2024. He’s won three championships, including the 2023 Euroleague title, since he left the NBA in 2020. Drafted No. 5 overall by the Orlando Magic in 2015, he averaged just 6.9 points in 330 NBA games, including three seasons with the Magic, one with the New York Knicks and one with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to EuroHoops’ Johnny Askounis, Hezonja, the reigning ACB MVP, is betting on himself to make an NBA return after clearing a buyout clause with Real Madrid.

“To facilitate the comeback, he positioned himself to clear an $850,000 buyout clause with EuroLeague powerhouse Real Madrid,” he wrote. “Severe luxury tax limitations and rigid financial constraints have restricted both Cleveland and Golden State from landing higher-priced stars, making a seasoned, highly motivated veteran like Hezonja the ideal low-risk, high-reward target on a cost-efficient deal.”

Warriors Miss Out on LeBron James

Though James chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8M deal, he was reportedly close to linking up with Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

According to agent Rich Paul, James had the Sixers and Warriors as his finalists, contrary to reports that the four-time champion was planning to pick between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

“This is why I said all that stuff was false, all the speculation. And at the end of the day these guys are just doing their job,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast after James signed with the Sixers.

“It was a layered decision across the board between Philly and Golden State and he just really decided on Philly. Adding LeBron with his experience, Nick Nurse has a guy that he can let police the team so the guys don’t turn on Nick.“

Besides pursuing Hezonja, the Warriors’ next step includes signing Draymond Green to a new contract after the verteran forward declined his Player Opton for 2026-27.