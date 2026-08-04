Warriors’ Moses Moody Gets New Trade Rumor Update

The Golden State Warriors frustrated a large swatch of fans this summer by pretty much running back the same team they fielded during the season, a year that ended in an injury-riddled, 37-win flop with both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody on the shelf. The Warriors tried to land LeBron James, of course, but were always a longshot in that pursuit and ultimately watched him go to Philadelphia. Beyond that, the only significant addition has been rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, the forward picked with the No. 11 overall pick in June.

In the Warriors’ defense, the opportunities to make moves this summer were not as prevalent as some fans seem to think. The Warriors do have the expiring contract of Butler, plus as many as three first-round picks, to trade, but new rules mean teams are not tanking the way they were last year, and there was not much interest in adding Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL and might not play until January or February.

Warriors Have Value in Moses Moody

It was much the same situation with Moody. There was some interest in him, but with a 2026-27 salary of just $12 million, there were no top-shelf players who could be acquired because of salary-matching rules. And the Warriors were not that eager to move on from Moody, anyway.

Make no mistake, teams like Moody. His contract (which runs through next season, at another $13 million) is very team-friendly, as is his approach and willingness to learn. As coach Steve Kerr once told me, “Moses Moody is beloved, he is a guy everyone loves. Teammates and coaches but also just like, the office staff, the attendants, security. Everyone.”

Warriors ‘Not Trying to Get Rid Of’ Moses Moody

One rival GM said his team had checked in on a potential Moody trade with the Warriors.

“He is what you want in a 3-and-D guy, he has gotten better as a shooter, he is not afraid to mix it up, be physical out there, and like I say, you see improvement,” the GM said. “They’re not out there trying to get rid of him.”

That could change, of course, especially once Moody gets back on the floor. That is looking like it could possibly be earlier than expected–Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reports, “Moody has been rehabbing in the Bay Area. He’s targeting September to resume running and returning to on-court work.”

Showing Consistent Improvement

Still, it is unlikely that Moody will escape the long arm of NBA trade rumors in the near future, even if the Warriors have not really been shopping him. Especially if he can come back on the early side, Moody’s value will remain solid around the league and buoyed by draft picks, he could be a valued trade chip when February comes around.

Moody’s scoring average has increased each year he has been in the NBA, and his 3-point shooting has gone up each of the last three years–he made 40.1% last year, on 6.9 attempts per game. He was also a very effective defender–the Warriors were 6.2 points better defensively with him on the floor last season than with him off the floor.