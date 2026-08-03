Warriors Get Encouraging Moses Moody Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors could see Moses Moody take an important step in his recovery before training camp, though his return to game action remains farther away.

Moody is targeting September to resume running and on-court work as he rehabilitates a ruptured left patellar tendon, The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II reported Sunday.

The 24-year-old guard has conducted his rehabilitation in the Bay Area since undergoing surgery in Los Angeles on March 28. Golden State has not established a timetable for his return to the lineup, saying only that it expects him to make a full recovery and plans to provide an update during training camp.

September’s target does not mean Moody will be cleared for full practices or ready for the beginning of the regular season. Running and individual court work would represent the next phase in a lengthy rehabilitation process following one of basketball’s most serious knee injuries.

Still, reaching that stage approximately six months after surgery would offer the Warriors their clearest indication yet of Moody’s progress.

Stephen Curry Sees Encouraging Sign From Moses Moody

Stephen Curry recently observed Moody’s discipline firsthand while joining his teammate for a community weekend in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Although Moody participated in drills with young players, he resisted the temptation to demonstrate more than his rehabilitation plan allowed. He served as a passer rather than joining the campers’ ballhandling work.

“He’s committed to the work,” Curry told The Athletic. “He’s not fighting it.”

Curry understands the mental strain of an offseason devoted to rehabilitation, even if none of his injuries have been as severe as Moody’s. The repetitive work and absence of immediate results can test an athlete’s patience as much as his body.

Moody’s willingness to accept those limitations stood out to Curry. He appeared eager to do more at the camp but did not allow that enthusiasm to override the medical process.

The visit also provided Moody a welcome break from the monotony of rehabilitation. He helped organize the weekend to serve his hometown community, with Curry attending a golf tournament and a school event.

“He was everything you could have ever asked him to be,” Moody said of Curry.

Golden State Faces Early-Season Uncertainty

Moody’s injury occurred March 23 against the Dallas Mavericks when his left knee buckled as he attempted a breakaway dunk in overtime. He had produced 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks before being taken off the court on a stretcher.

The injury ended the best season of Moody’s five-year career. He averaged career highs of 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal across 60 games, including 49 starts. He also shot a career-best 40.1% from 3-point range and made 151 3-pointers.

His recovery carries added significance because Jimmy Butler is also rehabilitating a major knee injury. Butler underwent surgery Feb. 9 to repair the torn ACL in his right knee and is expected to miss the beginning of next season.

That leaves Curry, who turns 39 in March, facing another substantial early-season burden as Golden State waits for two starters to return.

Moody’s September goal does not solve that problem. It would, however, move one of the Warriors’ most important two-way players closer to providing the help Curry will eventually need.