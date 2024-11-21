Warriors Named as Potential Suitor for Star Point Guard

The Golden State Warriors currently occupy the top spot in the Western Conference. Steve Kerr’s team has bounced back from a difficult 2023-24 season, which saw them miss the playoffs after a string of disjointed performances.

However, the Warriors are still thin on star-level talent. The front office fell short in their pursuit of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the summer. Fortunately, an influx of high-end role players has helped balance the ship following Klay Thompson‘s departure for the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Colin Keane of Sporting News, Golden State still has some under-the-radar trade options. Keane pinpointed De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings as a potential trade target. Fox will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

“The Kings have been knocking on the door of contention for a few years, but they may have reached their ceiling in the De’Aaron Fox-Domantas Sabonis era,” Keane wrote. “…Despite Fox’s high level of play, the Kings aren’t on anyone’s list of true contenders. If Sacramento sees itself similarly, it might behoove them to move on from Fox now in exchange for a haul of young talent and draft capital”

Keane continued:

“…Would Sacramento be moved by an offer from Golden State that features young studs Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski?The Warriors would also throw in Andrew Wiggins to make the money work, giving the Kings three starter-level players in exchange for Fox, with two of those guys being 22 and 21 years old.”

Fox, 26, would be a strong fit in Kerr’s current offenisve and defenisve system. Kerr has the Warriors playing at break-neck pace and looking to score or close down passing lanes with non-stop intensity.

De’Aaron Could Spell a Change For Steph Curry

If the Warriors were to acquire Fox, it would likely mean a change in role for Stephen Curry. The veteran sharpshooter is currently operating as the de facto point-guard within Golden State’s system. However, Fox’s ability to push the pace in the open court, and blow by defenders in pick-and-roll actions in the half court, could potentially see Curry move into a shooting guard role.

Moving Curry into the two-guard position would be a considerable change. The veteran guard has spent 95% of his career as the primary ball-handler. However, as he continues to edge deeper into his thirties, assuming more of an off-ball role could help provide additional longevity. He’s already elite at moving without the ball, which would ensure Fox has countless driving lanes to exploit as a scorer and a playmaker.

Still, it’s highly unlikely Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors front office would pursue a deal like this without getting Curry’s blessing beforehand.

Warriors Currently Following 2022 Blueprint

The Warriors won their last championship in 2022. That roster was built on the back of multiple high-level role players and an elite defense. This season, Golden State has showed signs of a similar roster construction. The team currently ranks fifth in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating.

During a recent interview with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Chronicle, Steve Kerr noted how the Warriors are modelling themselves on that 2022 roster.

“I don’t think we had the depth and versatility last year that we have now,” Kerr said. “So to me, the model is ’22. We won the championship in ’22 with a similar mix to what we have now. Good on both sides of the ball, establish the defense — I think we finished second in efficiency that year, if I’m not mistaken. We’ve established this year we’re good defensively. We still have things to work on. But we won a title two years ago with a group built around Steph and defense. And that’s the formula this year, too.”

If the Warriors are set on repeating their success from 2022, a trade for Fox, or any other star, is likely out of the question. However, if the front office truly wants another star next to Curry, Fox would check every box. He’s young, he’s an All-Star caliber guy and he fits the current style of play.

Still, getting the Kings to play ball would be no easy feat. And given the change Curry would have to make, and the current blueprint for success, you shouldn’t expect anything to come from this trade proposal. At least, no in the near future.