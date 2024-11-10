Warriors Named Ideal Trade Destination for $146.3 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors struck out in their pursuit of a second star this summer. First, they failed to prise Paul George away from the LA Clippers in a sign-and-trade. And then, they fell short of the Utah Jazz’s valuation for Lauri Markkanen, with the star forward eventually signing a contract extension.

Golden State lost Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks at the start of free agency. Despite their strong start to the season, a star-level running mate for Steph Curry would be ideal. Eventually, Steve Kerr must reduce his 12-man rotation, which could cause issues with their break-neck pace of play.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Bay Area would be the ideal landing spot for Jimmy Butler. The veteran forward would bring a gritty form of two-way production to the Warriors rotation. His future with the Miami Heat has been a talking point since the 2024 playoffs.

“The Warriors might be off to a strong start, but they still haven’t filled the void for Stephen Curry’s co-star,” Buckley wrote. “Butler, a six-time All-Star who was delivered some of the strongest postseason performances in recent memory, would finally (and definitively) put an end to Golden State’s second-star search…Curry’s anywhere-in-the-gym shooting range would give Butler optimal spacing to dominate the in-between area where he operates, while Butler’s playmaking and scoring would pull defensive attention away from Curry’s off-ball activity.”

Butler, a six-time All-Star could prove to be the Warriors missing piece in their search for another championship. Their defensive versatility with him and Draymond Green would become a core part of the team’s identity.

Adding Jimmy Butler Would be a ‘Win Now’ Move

The Heat are unlikely to let Butler leave on the cheap, despite his $48.7 million salary and player option for next season. Pat Riley’s team are bereft of tradable assets. Trading Butler would be the ideal way to restock the cupboard while adding some exciting young talent.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. would likely have to part with at least one of Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody. Multiple draft picks would likely be part of the deal, too. That’s the cost of adding another star.

If the Warriors are truly aiming to give Curry another shot at a championship, Butler is a smart fit. He would provide Kerr’s team with a different dimension on both ends of the floor. And, he has a reputation for raising his game in the postseason.

Jimmy Butler ‘is a Name to Watch For’

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Butler could be a name for Warriors fans to watch out for.

“While rival executives believe the Warriors are more willing than ever to include Kuminga in a trade of significant magnitude, the fact remains that they’re setting their sights very high in terms of possible targets,” Amick wrote on November 1. “One name to monitor is Jimmy Butler, the 35-year-old Miami Heat star who league sources say drew interest from the Warriors during the offseason and who did not come to terms on an extension. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer.”

Butler is averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 833 regular-season games. He’s shooting 32.8% from 3-point range and 47% from the field. At 35 years old, Butler is entering the final stage of his career. His hunger to compete at the highest level, and add a championship to his resume could mesh well with the Warriors veteran core.

Nevertheless, a lot would depend on whether Miami is willing to let Butler leave. Especially when he would be strengthening a potential rival team.