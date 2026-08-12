Warriors Owner Fires Back at ‘Negativity’ From Fans Amid Stephen Curry Extension Talks

Contrary to popular belief, the Golden State Warriors have been very active this offseason. Besides re-signing Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, they made a highly publicized pursuit of LeBron James and attempted to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They also drafted NBA-ready rookie Yaxel Lendeborg to bolster the roster further. Yet the narrative around the Warriors is that they’ve had an uneventful summer, setting up another middling season after Steve Kerr’s squad missed the playoffs last year.

Warriors governor Joe Lacob is tired of all the negativity.

“I’m actually really excited about our team,” Lacob said on “The TK Show” after running down the list of moves made by the Warriors this offseason.

“I don’t understand what all the negativity is about,” he continued. “There are those out there who are obviously very critical of everything. Look, it’s sports, and everyone has an opinion, they have a right to their opinion. At least we’re being talked about.”

Warriors Owner Fires Back at Critics

“Look, I like our team,” Jacob stressed.

“We did try to make a few moves that 29 other teams tried to make. Sometimes these moves work out, sometimes they don’t,” he added.

Lacob lamented the fact that Jimmy Butler III is injured and will miss at least the first half of the season with an ACL injury. Interestingly, he hinted at the Warriors pursuing another big move at the trade deadline by putting their three tradeable first-round picks on the table, something they did last year in pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

Warriors Face Stephen Curry Question

Lacob’s comments come at a time when the Warriors and Stephen Curry find themselves at a crossroads for the first time since 2009. Curry could potentially become a free agent in 2027 unless the Warriors ink him to an extension beforehand.

The two-time MVP becomes eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $136.7M on August 29. If he doesn’t put pen to paper, the Warriors will be in a tricky suit and could be force to explore trade options for their longtime franchise star. GM Mike Dunleavy made it clear this week that the franchise would honor a trade request from Curry.

“Ultimately it’s his call, his decision, whether that’s allowing his contract to run out and move on or — look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, Joe [Lacob] and I will talk it through,” Dunleavy said on Tuesday.

“We wouldn’t love it. But he’s earned the right to do what he wants,” Dunleavy said of Curry possibly seeking a trade.

Dunleavy expressed confidence that Curry, who turns 39 in March, will retire a Warrior.

“I’m pretty confident Steph will finish his career [with the Warriors],” he said, via ESPN’s Antony Slater. “But as far as the messaging or any idea that he’d be anywhere else, that’s not a thing we’re looking at or he’s looking at.”

“There are two things I’m confident about with Steph,” Dunleavy added. “He really, really wants to win and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior.”