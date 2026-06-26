Warriors Have One New Major Threat For Kristaps Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors hope to retain Kristaps Porzingis in free agency, but that doesn’t mean it will be an easy task. Porzingis was the big trade deadline target for Golden State to improve the center position during the second half of the season. Unfortunately, the injuries to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler limited what the Warriors could accomplish in the play-in race. Porzingis also dealt with his own injury woes limiting his games played.

Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek named the Philadelphia 76ers as a threat for Porzingis this summer:

“Porzingis can still be a floor-spacing, rim-protecting frontcourt player for the Warriors, which is exactly what they need with Stephen Curry’s style of play. And this is a team very much still in win-now mode with veterans in Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler leading the way, so there would be no awkward timeline matches. But there are other landing spots if Porzingis is willing to take a smaller deal. The Philadelphia 76ers need frontcourt depth behind Joel Embiid, and Porzingis is someone who could work in pick-and-pops with Tyrese Maxey.”

Philadelphia was the only team named as a current obvious threat who could offer Porzingis a better deal to complicate things. Joel Embiid’s constant injury concerns would see them looking at adding another starting caliber center in case he misses a lot of time this upcoming season.

Where Kristaps Porzingis Fits Into Warriors Plans

Golden State already confirmed keeping Al Horford and making their draft picks, but more help is clearly needed to succeed. The goal is to contend for the NBA Championship again while Curry is still playing All-NBA level basketball.

Other veterans like Draymond Green, Butler, and potentially Porzingis means that they need to find a way to contend next season with an older roster. LeBron James has been rumored as the top Warriors option, but they’ll need to work out a sign and trade to free up that money.

Kawhi Leonard is another trade target who Golden State would love to add to the roster. Porzingis could be gone if the Warriors have a chance to land one of their dream trade targets and cap space becomes limited. However, expect him to be the top priority if those dream options are not realistic.

Lakers Could Become New Challenger Too

The offseason has seen multiple trades and extensions changing plans for quite a few teams. Los Angeles Lakers management already missed out on Nic Claxton, and a couple of other names may no longer be moved.

The team could look towards Porzingis, Nikola Vucevic, and other once great big men now in a reduced role. Porzingis did play with Luka Doncic in the past to create a connection for a potential reunion.

Other teams with a similar flaw at the center position could offer Porzingis more money in free agency if the Warriors don’t extend him before July. The center position is still a weak spot for Golden State and will require Porzingis back unless they find a better replacement on the market.