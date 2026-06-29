Warriors Hit With Significant Roadblock in Their Big 4 ‘Masterplan’

The Golden State Warriors‘ “masterplan” of assembling a quartet of Hall of Famers — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, LeBron James and Anthony Davis — may have just hit a huge roadblock.

According to insiders Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne, Jimmy Butler III — who is expected to miss the first half of next season with an ACL injury — has been given reassurances by the Warriors that he won’t be traded this offseason.

“Jimmy has been told by the organization that they don’t intend to trade him,” Windhorst told ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Monday.

“I think in the last 24 hours,” Windhorst responded when asked the timing of Golden State’s assurance to Butler.

Shelburne corroborated Windhorst’s claims.

“He just did a promotional event for [the Warriors],” she said.

Warriors Trade Target: Anthony Davis

The Warriors, of course, do not have a pathway to acquire Davis’ $58.4M salary without trading Butler’s expiring $56.8M salary, especially after Green opted out of his $27.6M player option. As such, Butler is the key to executing their Big 4 “masterplan.”

“Draymond can no longer be traded — unless it’s a sign-and-trade — so you can’t get the numbers to match if you’re trading for $58 million,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks confirmed.

“That is why the Butler piece is the most importance piece in all of this.”

As for LeBron James, the Lakers have two separate avenues to acquire the four-time NBA champion — offer him the nontaxpayer MLE worth $15M or up to $23M via sign-and-trade by sending out the contracts of Moses Moody and Will Richard.

Warriors’ Big 4 ‘Masterplan’

The Athletic’s John Hollinger broke down exactly how Green opting out of his player option opened the gate for the Warriors to put together the Big 4.

“If Green renegotiates his deal to stay with the Warriors for, say, $52 million over three years, that would shave $11 million from his salary for 2026-27,” he wrote. “That $11 million makes all the difference in the Warriors staying under the first apron salary threshold, which they would need to do to give James at least the nontaxpayer midlevel.

“Trading Butler and draft capital to the Wizards for Davis would add about $1.5 million to the Warriors’ books, and the already agreed-upon deal with Al Horford adds another $6.8 million. If De’Anthony Melton opts into his $3.4 million deal and second-rounder Lajae Jones signs for the rookie minimum of $1.3 million, there are three roster spots left to fill and $24 million below the first apron with which to do it.

“James’s salary would take up $15 million if he takes the nontaxpayer midlevel exception, or up to $23 million if the Warriors can work his acquisition as a sign-and-trade for Will Richard and the injured Moses Moody.”

Hollinger added that Kristaps Porzingis, whom the Warriors were keen to bring back for another season, would be the “likely casualty” if James and Davis are onboarded.

ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday provided further insight on Golden State’s ambitious offseason plans.

“The Warriors would need to convince LeBron to come as a free agent in a packaged deal with Anthony Davis,” Charania said.

“That is the Warriors’ masterplan here.”