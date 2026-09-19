Warriors Add 2 Intriguing Prospects, Cut 6-Foot-10 Forward

The Golden State Warriors are continuing to churn through the back end of their roster before training camp, adding two more young players with a path to Santa Cruz — and, potentially, something more.

Golden State signed guard Nick Boyd and forward Elias Ralph to training camp contracts, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The moves come as the Warriors continue cycling players through camp agreements ahead of the preseason.

The team also waived 6-foot-10 forward Jacksen Moni on Friday, one day after signing him. Moni is expected to return to the Santa Cruz Warriors after spending last season with Golden State’s G League affiliate.

For Boyd and Ralph, the opportunity is straightforward: get in the building, make an impression and give the organization another reason to keep them in its developmental pipeline.

Nick Boyd Gives Warriors Another Scoring Guard

Boyd’s deal had been expected since June, shortly after he went undrafted. The 6-foot-3 guard spent six college seasons across Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Wisconsin before putting together his best year with the Badgers.

Boyd averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 31.9 minutes last season while shooting 48% from the field, 36.5% from 3-point range and 83% at the free-throw line.

Golden State had already brought the 6-foot-3 guard into its NBA Summer League team.

His scoring pedigree makes him an intriguing camp piece, even if the immediate route to a standard roster spot remains difficult.

Elias Ralph Adds Shooting and Size

Ralph brings a different profile.

The Canadian forward spent his final two college seasons at Pacific and averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

He also averaged 1.0 block and 0.9 steals per game, giving the Warriors another versatile forward to evaluate after he worked out for the team before the draft.

Ralph’s contract is expected to contain Exhibit 10 language, which would allow Golden State to convert the deal to a two-way contract or provide a bonus if he is waived and spends at least 60 days with Santa Cruz. The same mechanism applies to Boyd.

Jacksen Moni Likely Headed Back to Santa Cruz

Moni’s brief stay should not be mistaken for the Warriors moving on from him entirely.

He averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 40 G League appearances last season after going undrafted out of North Dakota State. His 2025 Exhibit 10 agreement followed a similar path: sign with Golden State, get waived, then continue developing in Santa Cruz.

That is the larger theme behind these moves.

Not every camp signing is about making the opening-night roster.

For Golden State, this stage of September is also about building organizational depth, evaluating future two-way candidates and ensuring the Santa Cruz pipeline remains stocked.

Boyd and Ralph are simply the latest names getting that chance.