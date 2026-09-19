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Warriors Add 2 Intriguing Prospects, Cut 6-Foot-10 Forward

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sits on the bench before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on March 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are continuing to churn through the back end of their roster before training camp, adding two more young players with a path to Santa Cruz — and, potentially, something more.

Golden State signed guard Nick Boyd and forward Elias Ralph to training camp contracts, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The moves come as the Warriors continue cycling players through camp agreements ahead of the preseason.

The team also waived 6-foot-10 forward Jacksen Moni on Friday, one day after signing him. Moni is expected to return to the Santa Cruz Warriors after spending last season with Golden State’s G League affiliate.

For Boyd and Ralph, the opportunity is straightforward: get in the building, make an impression and give the organization another reason to keep them in its developmental pipeline.

Nick Boyd Gives Warriors Another Scoring Guard

2026 NBA California Classic - Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors
Getty Nick Boyd of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball up court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in the California Classic, an NBA Summer League game at Golden 1 Center on July 04, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Boyd’s deal had been expected since June, shortly after he went undrafted. The 6-foot-3 guard spent six college seasons across Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Wisconsin before putting together his best year with the Badgers.

Boyd averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 31.9 minutes last season while shooting 48% from the field, 36.5% from 3-point range and 83% at the free-throw line.

Golden State had already brought the 6-foot-3 guard into its NBA Summer League team.

His scoring pedigree makes him an intriguing camp piece, even if the immediate route to a standard roster spot remains difficult.

Elias Ralph Adds Shooting and Size

Pacific v Gonzaga
Getty Head coach Dave Smart of the Pacific Tigers has a discussion with Elias Ralph during a break in the first half action of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center on February 21, 2026 in Spokane, Washington.

Ralph brings a different profile.

The Canadian forward spent his final two college seasons at Pacific and averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

He also averaged 1.0 block and 0.9 steals per game, giving the Warriors another versatile forward to evaluate after he worked out for the team before the draft.

Ralph’s contract is expected to contain Exhibit 10 language, which would allow Golden State to convert the deal to a two-way contract or provide a bonus if he is waived and spends at least 60 days with Santa Cruz. The same mechanism applies to Boyd.

Jacksen Moni Likely Headed Back to Santa Cruz

2026 NBA California Classic - Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors
Getty Jacksen Moni of the Golden State Warriors shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in the California Classic, an NBA Summer League game at Golden 1 Center on July 04, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Moni’s brief stay should not be mistaken for the Warriors moving on from him entirely.

He averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 40 G League appearances last season after going undrafted out of North Dakota State. His 2025 Exhibit 10 agreement followed a similar path: sign with Golden State, get waived, then continue developing in Santa Cruz.

That is the larger theme behind these moves.

Not every camp signing is about making the opening-night roster.

For Golden State, this stage of September is also about building organizational depth, evaluating future two-way candidates and ensuring the Santa Cruz pipeline remains stocked.

Boyd and Ralph are simply the latest names getting that chance.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Warriors Add 2 Intriguing Prospects, Cut 6-Foot-10 Forward

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