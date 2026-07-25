Warriors Not Planning To Contend Until Stephen Curry Retires

The Golden State Warriors fan base is having a tough weekend after missing out on LeBron James and getting a pessimistic update for the Stephen Curry era. Plans for Golden State to improve without adding James could be quite difficult with most of the top names off the market. However, it turns out that the Warriors may not want to spend on new talent this offseason or any time soon.

Golden State insider Tim Kawakami reported that ownership is more focused on planning for life after Curry instead of making moves to contend now:

“What Lacob wants to do, and this might get Warriors fans mad, but he wants to build the next team after Steph Curry. I don’t know how possible that is, but Lacob has a very keen interest in ‘This organization is going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after Steph Curry.’ I don’t think it’s going to be as good myself, but that’s what he wants to do.”

This is terrible news for Warriors fans who have been hoping for the team to make big deals to help Curry. A desire to see Curry and Draymond Green win one more NBA Championship may be fully erased if management doesn’t want to add expensive talent or risk bad long-term contracts.

Why Golden State Only Wanted LeBron James

Golden State missing out on LeBron showed that they only had plans for him this offseason. The other rumored interested names of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard were off the table before the Warriors even took part in serious discussions.

It appears that Golden State wanted James since he is older to fit Curry’s timeline and will be out of the league in a few years. The cheaper contract LeBron was willing to take, as seen with his Philadelphia 76ers deal, is another variable that made him valuable to the Warriors.

Trading for someone like Trey Murphy or Anthony Davis would risk future assets to take the chance to help Curry now. Golden State doesn’t seem too keen to make any moves like that and will likely be cheap penny pinchers when it comes to adding new talent.

Will Stephen Curry Leave Golden State Warriors?

The biggest question about this report is whether Curry will accept this or want to leave. Golden State is reportedly looking to extend Curry for a few more years after being the highest paid NBA star for multiple seasons.

Reports of the team intentionally holding assets for when Curry retires would upset any star, but this isn’t a situation like Kevin Durant or James Harden. Curry has only played for one NBA franchise and will be remembered as the greatest Warriors star ever.

Leaving for a new team this late in his career still seems unlikely. Golden State likely knows that Curry doesn’t want to risk his legacy by leaving for a few seasons elsewhere. The current plan will see the Warriors irrelevant for Curry’s final years unless Jimmy Butler can return to form as a superstar when back from injury.