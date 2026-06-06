Warriors Pitched to Pair 9-Time All-Star With Steph Curry in Bold Trade Proposal

The Golden State Warriors are at a critical juncture in their win-now window with Stephen Curry.

That window is shutting and, with the franchise having committed an enormous chunk of its payroll to Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, two aging stars, the likelihood of a significant trade seem marginal at best.

The franchise appears unwilling to pivot to a full rebuild. Instead, they may aggressively pursue deals for more contention-worthy pieces.

According to ClutchPoints writer Jedd Pagaduan, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is a move they can make to bolster their win-now window,

“With Steve Kerr returning for his 13th season coaching the Warriors, it will be surprising if the Dubs just throw in the towel and begin their rebuild — not with Stephen Curry still playing at a high level,” Pagaduan wrote.

“Perhaps it would be an enticing proposition for the Warriors to acquire a healthy George in exchange for Butler’s expiring contract and a few draft assets,” he added.

Butler tore his ACL in January and missed the entire season and is likely to miss a chunk of next season. It leaves Golden State in need of a reliable two-way wing who can contribute immediately alongside Curry.

How Warriors Can Land Paul George

The Warriors had sought out George in the 2024 offseason via sign-and-trade before he landed in Philadelphia. This motivated their move for Butler on the deadline.

The idea of getting George is a straightforward one: he will swap sides with Butler moving to Philadelphia. Salary-wise everything is in place as George is on a max just as Butler.

George will earn roughly $54 million next season as part of his four-year, $212 million deal signed with the Sixers in 2024.

But seeing what the Sixers are getting, they may not entertain Golden State’s pitch.

“The 76ers are going to be on the losing end of that trade for certain, and that is not going to help them in the interim,” Pagaduan added. “But Butler’s contract is at least guaranteed to expire at season’s end, while George may pick up his player option for the 2027-28 season considering that he won’t be making anything close to $56.6 million if he hits free agency. The 76ers, should they end up hitting the reset button, could find this situation to be agreeable as well to clear cap space one year earlier.”

The Warriors are operating deep into luxury tax territory and they have limited young assets to trade. Their lack of high-upside prospects complicates matters. Having the No. 11 pick in the 2026 draft, they would likely need to attach a future first-rounder or two to sweeten the deal.

George’s Fit in Golden State With Steph Curry

At 6-foot-8, George is a different fit compared to Butler. However, offensively and defensively, both 36-year-old stars offer a lot to their respective rosters.

Butler’s long-term injury is perhaps the biggest motivation for the Warriors to deal him. He had a strong start to the season alongside Curry as the Warriors looked capable before several injuries.

George is not free from his own injury woes, which is also a concern. However, the Warriors are looking at short-term contention.

George as a secondary creator — and elite off-ball playmaker — would fit wonderfully next to Curry, another non ball-dominant star who is elite moving without the basketball.





