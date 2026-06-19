Golden State Warriors’ ‘Plan A’ Trade Target Revealed

The Golden State Warriors‘ pursuit of another championship may still hinge on a familiar name.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard remains Golden State’s “Plan A” as the Warriors continue exploring ways to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining title window.

Amick reported Friday that league sources confirmed previous reporting from NBA insider Jake Fischer that Leonard is “on the Heat’s Plan B list (or the Golden State Warriors’ Plan A list).” The complication, however, is that nobody around the league seems certain whether the two-time NBA Finals MVP is actually available.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the NBA’s ongoing investigation into the Clippers over alleged salary-cap circumvention involving Leonard and whether any potential discipline could affect another team acquiring him.

The 34-year-old Leonard is entering the final season of his contract and is scheduled to earn $50.3 million during the 2026-27 campaign.

Warriors Have Already Explored a Kawhi Leonard Trade

ESPN’s Anthony Slater recently reported that the Warriors checked in on Leonard shortly before February’s trade deadline.

According to Slater, the Clippers engaged in discussions more than they had in the past but ultimately delivered the same answer.

Owner Steve Ballmer was not interested in trading his franchise cornerstone.

That stance apparently has not changed.

League sources told Slater that Ballmer remains committed to building around Leonard despite persistent speculation regarding the forward’s future.

For Golden State, the continued interest underscores how highly the organization values Leonard’s skill set.

When healthy, Leonard remains one of the NBA’s elite two-way wings, capable of defending multiple positions while serving as a primary scorer and postseason closer.

The seven-time All-Star earned All-NBA Second Team honors last season and continues to profile as the type of established star the Warriors believe could elevate them back into championship contention.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. Open to Risky Win-Now Move

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. made it clear this week that Golden State is willing to consider older players if they significantly improve the team’s title chances.

“I think we’ve got to look at it,” Dunleavy said on Wednesday. “We’re OK with it if we’re going to get older. It’s frankly not the best thing, but if it’s going to make us better, significantly better, I think we have to look at that.”

Dunleavy acknowledged the risks associated with adding another veteran player to a roster already led by Curry and Draymond Green.

“There’s only so many guys I feel like we could bring in that are older,” Dunleavy said. “We’ve got some guys on the back end of it already. And to add to that, there’d definitely be some risk.”

Few players embody that risk-reward equation more than Leonard.

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Trade Would Carry Enormous Cost

Acquiring Leonard would not come cheaply.

Because of salary-matching requirements, any deal likely would have to include Jimmy Butler‘s $56.8 million contract.

Butler, however, is recovering from a torn right ACL and is not expected to begin next season on the floor, making trade construction significantly more complicated.

Leonard’s own injury history also creates long-term concerns. Any trade likely would require Golden State to surrender future draft assets and negotiate a sizable extension for a player entering his age-34 season.

Still, Amick’s report makes one thing clear.

Even after missing on Giannis Antetokounmpo and exploring numerous alternatives, the Warriors remain in the market for another superstar. And if circumstances change in Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard is still the player they want most.