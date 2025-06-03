Warriors Predicated to Add Sharpshooter in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Without a first-round pick this month, the Golden State Warriors can’t rely solely on the draft to replenish their roster. But they certainly can find some help.

Where might they turn?

Given their needs, one NBA Draft analyst suggests they could nab a talented shooter with their lone second-round pick. In his latest mock draft, Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor has the Warriors taking former Tennessee star Chaz Lanier with the 41st overall pick.

Lanier averaged 18 points and shot 43.1% from the field, including 39.5% on 3-pointers, in his lone year at Tennessee. He won the Jerry West Award, given to the nation’s top shooting guard, and was voted the SEC Newcomer of the Year in addition to a Third Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

What Makes Chaz Lanier Stand Out?

While the 6-foot-4 Lanier is renowned as a standout shooter, O’Connor believes he’s likely to fall to the second round due to his lack of size and playmaking abilities.

That could wind up being a blessing for the Warriors, who are on the hunt for more shooting.

Lanier was among the standouts at last month’s draft combine in Chicago, where he shot 77% from the field during drills. ESPN subsequently moved him up one spot to No. 37 on its draft big board.

“We knew Lanier would look like one of the best shooters entering the combine,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello said, “and that carried over (to) Tuesday.”

Lanier averaged 20.8 points in the NCAA Tournament but struggled against in a Elite Eight loss to top-seeded Houston, shooting just 4-of-18 (2-of-12 from 3) to finish with 17 points. Still, as Borzello notes, Lanier was one of the country’s top perimeter shotmakers at multiple stops in college.

Prior to transferring to Tennessee, Lanier shot 51% (44% from 3) in 2023-24 at North Florida.

What are the Warriors’ Draft Needs?

It may seem a tad ironic that the Warriors, of all teams, lack shooting. But life comes at you fast in the NBA.

Steph Curry made a league-best 4.4 3-pointers per game during the regular season but turned 37 in March and missed time in the postseason with a hamstring injury. Buddy Hield shot 41.6% from 3 in the playoffs, but made only 22 starts and will be 33 in December.

In the Game 5 loss to Minnesota that ended their season, the Warriors were just 28.2% (11-of-39) from beyond the arc.

Having traded away their 2025 first-round pick midseason to Miami in a five-team deal that netted them Jimmy Butler, the Warriors must make the most of limited draft capital.

Might that be Lanier? Time will tell.