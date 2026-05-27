Warriors Predicted to Sign 16 PPG Breakout Star as Perfect Steph Curry Fit

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason will be intriguing as the franchise will be targeting versatile guards to bolster their backcourt.

The open market has long been an avenue the Warriors have utilized in the past to sharpen their roster. This year won’t be any different and the targets are interesting.

According to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Sam Gordon, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu could be on the move this summer.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t unload their tradeable hoard of second-round picks so the speedy 26-year-old combo guard could sign this summer with another team,” Gordon wrote. “But he told reporters at the end of the season he’s eager to experience free agency, no matter how much Minnesota wants to re-sign him.”

The free agency market will give Dosunmu a chance to check out various interested franchises and decide where he will be a perfect fit to help the team. The Timberwolves will do everything in their power to re-sign the guard having only just traded for him at the trade deadline in February.

Dosunmu’s Upside As a Target for Warriors

Dosunmu will hit unrestricted free agency this summer. His last deal was with the Chicago Bulls where he initially was before moving to Minnesota.

For the Timberwolves, Dosunmu continued to be a bench piece, however, he was now contributing to a regular playoff team. His playoff form was what particularly caught attention that he might be one of the most talented guards in the league going under the radar.

“At 6-foot-4, he handles the ball with a quick first step and pace in transition while also playing off the ball as a skillful spot-up 3-point shooter,” Gordon added. “He averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a steal per game, shooting 52.1% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range. Dosunmu, who scored 43 points in a playoff win for the Denver Nuggets, made $7.5 million this season and is due a sizable pay increase.”

Dosunmu’s 43 points against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round are the most by a bench player in 50 years. He was a standout in the playoffs and that is why the Timberwolves don’t want to lose him, much less for free.

What Dubs Can Do to Land Dosunmu

The Warriors don’t have much freedom in their cap space due to existing contracts for Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. However, the franchise can carve out room for a player of Dosunmu’s caliber without surrendering future assets.

Dosunmu is due an upgrade, but his deal will be in the mid-level and minimum, meaning the Warriors won’t enter the cap redzone with a deal.

The big challenge for Golden State will be to match Minnesota’s offer. It will then come down to preference for Dosunmu as the appeal of playing alongside Curry and being a part of the Warriors’ win-now window could sway him.

Golden State will have to move fast in the market as they are already limited to a few stars due to the salaries of their three biggest stars. Dosunmu is one player that is cap-friendly.