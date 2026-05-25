Warriors Proposed Blockbuster Trade Pairs $133 Million Star With Steph Curry

One of the key offseason moves for the Golden State Warriors will be to add an impact veteran star to the roster. GM Mike Dunleavy has made that part clear when they agreed to extend the contract of head coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors have been linked to several established stars many of whom seem out of reach but there are other realistic targets.

According to USA Today’s Marcus D. Smith, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon would be a solid star to pursue.

“Aaron Gordon is reportedly made available in trade talks and is being shopped,” Smith wrote. “Gordon and the Warriors haven’t been linked by any reports. It’s just a basketball fit that would benefit both parties. Gordon could give the Warriors, and [Stephen] Curry, a few more years of playoff contention and championship relevance.”

A deal makes sense on paper, Gordon is a former NBA champion and a reliable piece for the Nuggets. His game can elevate the Warriors’ roster and he is one of the realistic targets they can get.

How a Warriors Trade for Gordon Can Work

Gordon, 30, is on a four-year $133 million extension contract he signed in 2024. He will earn roughly $31.9 million next season after he opted in on his $23 million salary for the 2025-26 season. Matching that salary will require creativity from Golden State.

The Warriors already have Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on substantial salaries. As such, the franchise may have to throw in a player in any deal.

However, Denver might show interest in young talent like Brandin Podziemski, whose development and contract could appeal more than a veteran like Green who seems more likely to be the big star to be traded.

Golden State also owns the No. 11 pick in the NBA draft and could use that as well as future draft assets to position for a strong trade offer. A direct franchise-to-franchise deal or a deal involving a third franchise could also be on the table.

Trading Gordon won’t be easy for the Nuggets. The forward has been a beloved star ever since he arrived in 2021 and helped them win a championship in 2023 together with Nikola Jokic.

However, reports suggest that the organization may need to make difficult roster decisions after back-to-back injury-disrupted seasons for Gordon.

Potential Red Flags but Not Deal-Breakers for Warriors

In the 2025-26 regular season, Gordon played just 26 games, the fewest since moving to Denver from the Orlando Magic and his lowest mark in a season ever.

A hamstring issue was the pick of the bunch for Gordon as it kept him out for a significant time in the regular season. In the postseason, he dealt with calf issues which limited him to just three games of Denver’s first-round exit.

Gordon’s durability concerns over the past two years are concerning but not alarming for the Warriors not to make a move. This season has been bad injury-wise but the Warriors have managed veteran workloads effectively in recent years and could benefit from Gordon’s elite athleticism when healthy.

A move to the Bay Area could provide Gordon with a fresh start and a chance to compete alongside Curry.