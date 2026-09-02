Warriors Accused of Racial, Gender Discrimination in Shocking Lawsuit

Two former Golden State Warriors employees, Lisa Shelley and Jennifer Vasquez, are reportedly suing the NBA franchise, alleging discrimination based on gender, age and race, workplace harassment and retaliation over their terminations.

Filed Aug. 25 in San Francisco County Superior Court, the lawsuit alleges that Shelley and Vasquez were fired for raising workplace concerns. It also alleges that the Warriors cost Shelley a subsequent job with the LA Clippers after terminating her. While Shelley served as the Warriors’ associate general counsel and director of business, legal affairs and risk management, Vasquez was the VP of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Athletic’s Devon Henderson, who reviewed the court filings, provided additional context on the lawsuit.

Warriors Sued Over Discrimination

“Shelley and Vasquez allege they suffered “humiliation, emotional distress, embarrassment, and mental and physical pain and anguish,” and they are seeking damages and “permanent injunctive relief in the form of an order” to stop the franchise from further discrimination against employees,” wrote Henderson.

An excerpt from the lawsuit reads:

“Plaintiffs were drawn to the GSW, in part, because San Francisco is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country, and a national bastion for human rights. The culturally responsible, family-oriented environment that Plaintiffs Vasquez and Shelley expected when they joined GSW was far from what they endured.”

Per the lawsuit, the Clippers offered Shelley a conditional offer of employment in June after multiple interviews, only to rescind it days before her start date. The suit alleges the offer was revoked because the Warriors provided “false and damaging” statements during a reference check.

The Clippers declined to comment when contacted by The Athletic.

Shelley, who joined the Warriors in 2021, also alleges the franchise repeatedly passed her over for promotions despite her securing over $4M in corporate partnerships. She specifically claims a younger, less experienced male colleague was promoted instead.

Meanwhile, Vasquez, who joined the Warriors in Jan. 2022, alleges she experienced a “climate of isolation and intimidation in which her ideas were routinely dismissed” within her first month. She further alleges a colleague mocked her for being over 40 during a team meeting, among other troubling incidents.

Warriors Respond to Lawsuit

The Warriors issued the following statement to The Athletic in response to the lawsuit.