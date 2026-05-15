Warriors Most Realistic Trade Proposal For All-Star Big Revealed

The Golden State Warriors may have a path towards trading for Lauri Markkanen in the offseason as one of their best possible targets. A new timeline exists for the Utah Jazz after they received the second overall draft pick in the NBA Draft lottery. Markkanen could hit the trade market as Utah now looks to build around their upcoming draft pick, Ace Bailey, and Keyonte George as the most important pieces of the future.

Fadeaway World reported the following realistic trade package that Golden State would have to offer in a three-team trade:

“Golden State Warriors Receive: Lauri Markkanen, Jalen Suggs Utah Jazz Receive: Jimmy Butler, Noah Penda, 2028 First-Round Pick Swap (GSW), 2029 First-Round Pick (GSW), 2031 First-Round Pick (GSW) Orlando Magic Receive: Will Richard, Svi Mykhailiuk, No. 11 Pick (2026 NBA Draft), 2027 First-Round Pick (GSW) Markkanen would be a genuine No. 2 scoring option for Curry to rely on after years of carrying Golden State’s offense single-handedly.”

The Orlando Magic would be involved in this mock trade since a third team makes it easier to match the money. Jimmy Butler would be the biggest trade asset, but he’s not expected to return from his injury until the mid-point of next season. Markkanen provides a younger and more reliable option since he’s an elite offensive talent.

Golden State Would Risk Losing Draft Picks

Draft compensation would be the most important thing that Utah boss Danny Ainge wants in a trade package for Markkanen. This trade offer would see five first-round picks or pick swaps lost by the Warriors in the trade.

The three-team deal would have to see them get another capable player, like Jalen Suggs offered in this one. However, five picks are a lot for a franchise that could see their Stephen Curry retire in just a couple of years from now due to his age.

Markkanen is not considered anywhere near a top ten player to easily sacrifice all of a team’s future assets. However, the fit of Markkanen and Draymond Green could tempt them for an ideal front court. Green’s defense makes up for Markkanen’s flaws, and Markkanen’s shooting skills makes up for Draymond’s issues.

Other Teams Will Likely Get Offer First

If the Warriors choose to trade most or all of their upcoming first round draft picks, they will look at other teams first. Markkanen would fit the Golden State style of offense perfectly, but other players are just better to warrant going after first.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the big fish on the market and could be the perfect teammate to pair with Curry. The Warriors would have a realistic chance at contending for the NBA Championship on at least a few more occasions.

Kawhi Leonard is another rumored name, but his value would be lower due to his older age and contract expiring soon to make him a cheaper target. Golden State will have a few options, and many teams will value their future picks for life after Curry. Markkanen is most likely going to be a secondary option if their top targets don’t come to fruition first.