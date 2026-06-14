Warriors Receive Major Insider Message on LeBron James’ Upcoming Decision

Right after Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James stands out as the biggest domino in the 2026 NBA offseason.

As time moves along, growing speculation has linked James, the league’s oldest player, to the Golden State Warriors, who are looking to exhaust every avenue this summer to land some starpower around the aging Stephen Curry.

The Warriors continue to stand out as a suitor for James, as multiple reports have suggested Golden State aims to acquire the four-time NBA MVP.

Although the Los Angeles Lakers remain very much in play to retain James, the 22-time All-Star’s long-standing connection with the Warriors has fueled speculation that James might view Golden State as a desirable franchise to join.

NBA Insider Offers Strong Remarks on Warriors’ Chances to Land Star

On a recent episode of his podcast, esteemed NBA insider Bill Simmons made some comments that’ll get many Warriors fans excited about the upcoming season.

Simmons described James’ free agency situation as “a good one,” adding, “The Warriors are really in play now, like for real. I really feel like if I had to bet my life on a team, I think I would bet on them. I think that would be the move for me.”

Simmons only stated his opinion on where he believes James will land, but considering his stature as an NBA insider, one can’t help but think the reason he strongly feels James will end up in Golden State is because of conversations he has heard around the league.

In an earlier report, NBC’s Kurt Helin concluded James and his agency will seek a max contract from the Lakers this offseason — but he mentioned the Lakers only. That could mean James is open to agreeing to a smaller contract elsewhere and, with the Warriors only able to offer James the non-tax payer mid-level exception worth roughly $15 million, there is perhaps real reason to believe James to Golden State is a logical possibility.

LeBron James on Warriors Radar as Offseason Heats Up

In another nugget, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst told “The Pat McAfee Show” he’s keeping an eye on the Warriors as a James destination if the four-time MVP and the Lakers don’t agree to a new contract.

Windhorst also pointed to James’ strong relationship with Curry, Draymond Green and even Warriors coach Steve Kerr in explaining why Golden State cannot be dismissed as James’ suitor.

The bottom for the Warriors is they need to pivot quickly if they hope to maximize the remaining years of Curry’s career.

As presently constructed, Golden State is a 37-win team last season and has mountains to climb before sniffing contender status. Signing James would deliver Curry some major help and would be a strong step toward stabilizing the roster, but the Warriors will likely need a lot more than just James to get to where they want to be.

The 38-year-old Curry is up for a contract extension later this summer. Before the Warriors can feel good about Curry agreeing to an extension, they must make substantial changes.