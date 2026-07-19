Warriors Reunion With Klay Thompson Gains ‘Momentum’

It’s been two-and-a-half years since the Golden State Warriors offered star guard Klay Thompson a contract in the range of two years and $48 million, a contract he turned down because he’d been expecting something closer to a max offer. That never came, and after struggling through the 2023-24 season, Thompson bolted the team he’d helped to five championships.

But the free-agent waters were choppy for Thompson, and he wound up passing on an offer from the Lakers to sign with the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, who have him three years and $50 million. That turned out to be a disaster decision, too, when the Mavs traded away star Luka Doncic and plunged into the kind of rebuild that the now 36-year-old Thompson did not sign up for.

Thompson is now in the final year of his contract, which pays him $17 million this season, and would like to be sent elsewhere. The Mavericks have tried to oblige, but there aren’t many takers for Thompson, who has lost a step as a defender and a creator but still shot 38.3% from the 3-point line last season.

Klay Thompson Leaves Door Open on Warriors

So, now what? Well, if the Mavericks truly can’t find a partner to which they can trade Thompson, the team will only be left to give Thompson a buyout, and considering his motivation to get back to a contending team, he would likely be willing to give up a chunk of salary to accomplish that goal. Those talks are ongoing, and there could soon be a resolution.

Thompson, of course, raised hopes of those in the Bay Area who miss him by telling a fan this weekend, “Never say never,” when asked about a Warriors return. That’s significant from the Warriors perspective, because any bitterness breakup between the team and Thompson mostly came from the player. Now, though, Thompson is open to a return.

‘Momentum for That’

Could it happen? A lot of that depends on what happens with LeBron James, as is the case with everything going on with the Warriors these days, and with the NBA in general. Thompson or star wing DeMar DeRozan (likely not both) are candidates to land in Miami if James goes there. The same goes for the Warriors.

If James goes to Cleveland, though, both DeRozan and Thompson probably would not follow. That would give the Warriors a clear shot at bringing back Thompson after a buyout, if the team wanted. And it should want Thompson back, especially if James is not there.

“There would be some momentum for that,” one NBA executive said. “If you’re gonna miss out on LeBron James and you’re the Warriors, those guys are under some pressure because they really did not do anything else and the team is beat up with injuries (to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody) and Stephen Curry is another year older.

“Rolling out the red carpet for Klay Thompson, bygones be bygones and all of that, that would take some of the sting out.”

It would not make the Warriors a contender, of course. But it would make them more fun.