Warriors Receive Clear Message From Rich Paul on LeBron James Decision

The Golden State Warriors can envision what LeBron James would look like beside Stephen Curry.

The NBA’s scheduling department apparently can, too.

Before either side can act on that vision, James must decide whether the most compelling basketball partnership available to him is also the correct choice for his family, business interests and final stage of his career.

Rich Paul, James’ agent, made clear Tuesday that no amount of outside pressure will accelerate that process.

“Just have a little patience with him and us,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s his choice. I have a job to do to set the table for him, but it’s his choice.”

The Warriors remain among the teams linked to James after he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would play elsewhere next season.

Warriors Present Unique Basketball Option

Paul has spoken favorably about Golden State’s basketball fit, noting the difficulty opponents would face against a team featuring James and Curry.

The partnership would unite the defining players of their generation after four NBA Finals meetings, years of rivalry and their gold-medal run together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Golden State can also offer James a familiar relationship with Curry, Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr. Kerr coached James with Team USA, while Green and James have developed a close friendship away from basketball.

“So the pitch is: Do you want to play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game?” Curry said earlier this month. “Raise our floor, competitiveness… There’s good golf in the Bay.”

The golf reference drew laughs before Curry explained why he believes Golden State’s championship pedigree should speak for itself.

“We’re an organization that’s been there [winning championships],” Curry said. “He knows that, and that’s really self-explanatory. It’s just a matter of where he sees himself fitting. And at the end of the day, that’s up to him.”

The Warriors’ need is equally obvious. Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury left them without one of their primary creators, increasing the burden on Curry entering his 18th season. James would provide another playmaker capable of controlling games and organizing an offense.

Golden State rookie Yaxel Lendeborg publicly pitched James during summer league. Kerr later joked with Warriors fans in Las Vegas that the team had already landed him.

The actual decision remains unsettled.

Adam Silver Waiting on LeBron James

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league would prefer James to decide soon so its scheduling committee can complete the 2026-27 schedule.

A Warriors signing would require extensive adjustments. Curry and James together would command a heavy national television presence, with Paul previously estimating that Golden State could receive at least 40 nationally televised games.

Paul said he has discussed the issue with Silver and understands why the league wants an answer.

“But it’s a very conflicting thing because this is a very important choice for him, and you cannot rush it,” Paul said. “I think he’s earned the right not to be rushed.”

That stance leaves Golden State—and the league’s broadcast partners—in a holding pattern.