Warriors Updated 15-Man Roster After Williams, Niang Signings

The Golden State Warriors signed free agents Brandon Williams and Georges Niang on Tuesday, bringing their roster size to 15 guaranteed spots.

The complete 15-man roster and updated depth chart can be seen below:

POSITION STARTER RESERVE RESERVE PG Stephen Curry Brandon Williams Gary Payton II SG Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody De’Anthony Melton SF Jimmy Butler III Yaxel Lendeborg Will Richard PF Draymond Green Gui Santos Georges Niang C Kristaps Porzingis Al Horford Charles Bassey

With Butler and Moody expected to miss at least the first half of the season with injuries, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is likely to trot out a starting unit of Curry, Podziemski, rookie Lendeborg, Green and Porzingis.

Lajae Jones and LJ Cryer are set to occupy the two two-way roster deals, allowing them to split time between the Warriors and the Santa Cruz Warriors throughout the season.

Warriors Round Out Roster

ESPN’s Anthony Slater gave more insight into why the Warriors chose to use their final two guaranteed roster spots on Williams and Ninang.

“Niang sat out all of last season after fracturing his left foot in September. Before that, he’d shown himself to be a durable floor spacer, making 39.9% of his career 3-pointers on a high volume while appearing in 72, 76, 78, 82 and 79 games the previous five seasons,” wrote Slater.

“Niang is expected to step into a reserve frontcourt role behind veterans Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. He has history with the franchise, once playing for the G League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors after joining the Warriors in training camp in 2017.”

Warriors Add Familiar Veterans

Unlike Niang, Williams has never been part of the Warriors organization before. However, the veteran guard brings instant chemistry with De’Anthony Melton, as highlighted by USA Today’s Marcus D. Smith.

“Williams won’t have too much of a time getting acclimated with the Warriors and how they operate. He is already familiar with a member of the team,” Smith wrote after Williams agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Warriors.

“RUN IT BACK TURBOOOO @DeAnthonyMelton,” Williams wrote on X shortly after agreeing to a deal with the Bay Area franchise.

With the roster all but finalize, the Warriors now turn their attention to the contract extension of franchise star Stephen Curry, who becomes eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $136.7M, keeping him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season.