Warriors’ Run TMC Make Emotional Statements Following Don Nelson’s Passing

Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson passed away on August 9 at the age of 86.

Nelson is considered one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. He has 1,335 wins, which is second all-time behind Gregg Popovich. He’s also a three-time Coach of the Year.

Nelson coached the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

As a player, Nelson won five NBA championships with the Boston Celtics. His No. 19 jersey hangs in the rafters of the TD Garden.

Run TMC Releases Statements on Don Nelson’s Death

Here are the statements made by Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin via the Golden State Warriors regarding the passing of coach Don Nelson:

“Don Nelson meant so much to me, both as a coach and as a person,” Hardaway said. “Nellie believed in me from the beginning and gave me the confidence and freedom to play my game. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity he gave me and the special years we shared with Run TMC. Nellie was ahead of his time and there was nobody else like him. He had an incredible impact on my career and on the game of basketball. I’m going to miss him, and my thoughts and prayers are with Joy, Donnie and the entire Nelson family.” “Some of my favorite memories in basketball came during those years with Nellie in Golden State,” Richmond said. “He brought so much personality and passion to everything he did, and I’ll always have a tremendous amount of respect for him. He made the game fun, and the memories we created together are ones I’ll always cherish. Nellie was a special person who meant a lot to so many people in basketball. My thoughts are with the entire Nelson family.” “Don Nelson had an impact on my life that went far beyond basketball,” Mullin said. “At a time when I needed it, Nellie was there for me. He cared about me as a person first, and I’ll never forget the support, honesty and belief he showed me during a difficult time in my life. We shared so much together over the years, and I’ll always be grateful for the role he played in my life and career. Nellie was more than a coach to me; he was someone who truly cared. I loved him, and my thoughts are with Joy, Donnie and his entire family.”

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Run TMC was the Warriors trio of the early 1990s. They were the epitome of “Nellie Ball” and were the highest-scoring trio of the 1991-92 season. They only lasted two full seasons together, but their impact continues to be felt up to this day.

Don Nelson and Run TMC are in the Hall of Fame

The three members of Run TMC and coach Don Nelson are all in the Hall of Fame. Chris Mullin was the first to get inducted in 2011, following a great career with the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.

Nelson was inducted a year later, while Mitch Richmond followed in 2014. Richmond was best known for his time with the Sacramento Kings, but he won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002.

Tim Hardaway was finally called into the Hall of Fame in 2022. He was mostly known for his time with the Warriors and Miami Heat.