Warriors Set to Pursue Explosive Scorer in Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors have clear priorities heading into free agency. Jimmy Butler is recovering from ACL surgery and will not be available to start the year. The roster needs reinforcement now, and the front office is moving with purpose.

Scoring guard depth is one of the most pressing needs. Butler’s absence leaves a significant offensive void, and Stephen Curry cannot carry the load alone through the first half of the season.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Golden State already has a name at the top of its list. Free agency opens Monday evening.

Warriors Set Sights on Explosive Scorer

Stein and Fischer report that the Warriors are among the teams expected to pursue Anfernee Simons in free agency.

The reasoning is straightforward. Golden State wants a guard capable of bolstering scoring when Curry rests and someone who gives Curry freedom to move off the ball when both share the floor.

Simons fits that profile precisely. The 27-year-old enters free agency after a season split between Boston and Chicago, carrying a career 38.1 percent mark from three across nearly a decade in the league. He does not need volume to be effective, and he has already proven he can thrive in a supporting role rather than as a primary option.

That is exactly what Golden State is building toward.

What the Boston Tenure Revealed

Simons’ time with the Celtics provided the most useful evidence of who he is at this stage of his career. Arriving from Portland, he averaged 2.4 assists, 14.2 points, and 2.4 rebounds across 49 appearances while accepting a bench role without hesitation.

The adjustment required genuine buy-in. As a primary option in Portland, he could ease into games before getting aggressive. As Boston’s sixth man, that mentality had to be immediate. He made the switch cleanly, committed himself on the defensive end, and earned respect throughout the organization in the process.

The Chicago stint that followed was over before it began. An injury held him to six games after arriving at the deadline, limiting his ability to build further value heading into this summer. That injury history is a legitimate consideration. Teams are factoring it in.

He is expected to land somewhere around the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, valued at roughly $15 million. The final number will depend on how much competition drives the market over the next few days.

The Warriors will not have this pursuit to themselves. A reunion with Boston remains a genuine possibility. Simons left a strong impression at every level of the Celtics organization, and scoring guard depth is a need Brad Stevens will look to address this offseason.

Simons will have plenty of options.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s need is clear. Butler is months away. Curry needs support.

Simons gives the Warriors exactly what they are looking for. A proven scorer, a willing role player, a professional who has already shown he can fit within a winning culture.

Free agency is fast approaching. Golden State is ready to move.