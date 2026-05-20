Golden State Warriors Lose Key Coach as Bulls Circle

The Golden State Warriors have already lost a key piece of their coaching staff this offseason and that departure is now drawing attention across the NBA.

Veteran assistant Jerry Stackhouse, whose contract with Golden State expired, is not returning to the team and has emerged as a candidate for the Chicago Bulls’ head coaching vacancy, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Another name for the Bulls' coaching search: Jerry Stackhouse, fresh off a stint as a Warriors assistant, has emerged as a candidate in Chicago, sources tell @JakeLFischer and me. More coaching carousel coverage here: https://t.co/t2les20urH And here: https://t.co/D3owWXcS0T https://t.co/8cyvifp3KN — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 20, 2026

Stackhouse’s exit marks a notable loss for the Golden State Warriors, particularly on the defensive side of the bench.

Warriors Lose Defensive Coordinator Presence on Bench

Stackhouse served as one of Steve Kerr’s lead assistants after joining the staff in 2024, working alongside offensive specialist Terry Stotts.

While Stotts handled offensive structure, Stackhouse was brought in to help shape Golden State’s defensive identity — a critical need for a roster that lacked a traditional rim protector.

One of his defensive philosophies emphasized higher pick-up points and aggressive on-ball pressure, encouraging defenders to engage earlier and disrupt offensive rhythm.

That approach helped define stretches of the Warriors’ defensive scheme over the past two seasons.

Now, Kerr must replace that voice.

Stackhouse Draws Bulls Interest After Warriors Exit

With his Warriors tenure now complete, Stackhouse is actively pursuing a head coaching opportunity and the Bulls appear to be giving him serious consideration following their split with Billy Donovan.

Stackhouse has long been viewed as a rising coaching candidate, with prior interest from teams including the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors in recent hiring cycles.

His candidacy in Chicago reflects that continued league-wide respect.

Warriors Coaching Tree Already Impacting NBA Playoffs

Stackhouse’s emergence also underscores the broader reach of Kerr’s coaching tree — one already visible deep into the postseason.

The Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers features two former Warriors lead assistants now serving as head coaches: Mike Brown (2016–2022) and Kenny Atkinson (2021–2024).

Both have translated their experience under Kerr into playoff success, reinforcing Golden State’s influence across the league.

If Stackhouse secures a head coaching role, he would become the latest extension of that tree.

Stackhouse Brings Extensive Coaching Background

A former two-time NBA All-Star, Stackhouse transitioned into coaching following an 18-year playing career from 1995 to 2013.

He led Raptors 905 to a G League championship in 2017 and later served as head coach at Vanderbilt from 2019 to 2024 before returning to the NBA as an assistant.

His experience across the G League, college and NBA levels has positioned him as a strong candidate for a first-time head coaching role.

Golden State Faces Another Offseason Staff Reset

Golden State has dealt with multiple coaching changes in recent seasons, including the midseason departure of longtime assistant Chris DeMarco.

With Stackhouse now gone, Kerr will once again need to reshape his bench — particularly on the defensive side — as the Warriors prepare for the 2026-27 season.

For Golden State, the Bulls’ coaching search is no longer just a league storyline.

It’s a direct reminder of a loss already felt and one that could soon grow if Stackhouse takes the next step.