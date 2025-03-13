Warriors Get Amazing News Ahead Of Steph Curry’s Birthday

Good news, Warriors fans! Steph Curry, who turns 37 on March 14, has a realistic expectation to play into his 40s.

In an interview with 95.7 The Game, Curry confirmed that he will play beyond his current contract with the Warriors, which ends after the 2026-27 season. If Curry were to suit up for the 2027-28 campaign, he’d be in the age 40 season.

“I know my contract is lined up and I’d like to outplay that, for sure,” Curry said, via BasketNews.

Curry made it clear that he plans to play another three years mainly in pursuit of his fifth NBA championship. The iconic sharpshooter won his fourth title and first Finals MVP in 2022 when the Warriors beat the Celtics 4-2 in the Finals.

“Somebody asked me this summer, ‘What are you still playing for?’ [Number five] That’s literally the only thing you’re playing for,” Curry said. “I like where we’re at right now. I think we have what it takes to do it. But I’m not fast-forwarding to saying, ‘Oh, we’re a championship team right now’ because we have another level to get to.”

Warriors To Celebrate Steph Cury’s Birthday

Curry can make NBA history on the eve of his 37th birthday. When the Warriors host the Kings on March 13, Curry will be just two made threes away from reaching a grand tally of 4,000 threes in the regular season. The two-time MVP became the all-time leader in threes on December 14, 2021, when he drained his 2,974th three to surpass the previous record held by Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

The Warriors will not only celebrate Curry’s milestone but also his birthday on what promises to be a momentous occasion. According to Brian Martin of NBA.com, Curry has made at least one three in 967 of his 1,010 regular-season games.

“That 95.7% rate ranks first all-time among players that have played at least 50 games,” wrote Martin. “Only 186 players in NBA history have ever played in 967 games, let alone have that many games with a 3-pointer.”

“Curry not only holds the record for most consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer made (268 games over five seasons from 2018-2023), he also owns the second-longest streak (157 games, 2014-2016). All of this adds up to a shooting resume unlike any the game has ever seen. And with two more 3s, Curry will add another accolade to the list.”

Jimmy Butler Has Unlocked Steph Curry

Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in his 16th season. While his points are the fewest in an entire season since 2014-15, Curry started the season averaging fewer than 30 minutes a contest due to head coach Steve Kerr’s 12-man rotations. Curry’s minutes have risen to 32.0 minutes since the All-Star break.

And so has his overall output. Curry has been a different player since the Warriors acquired All-Star wing Jimmy Butler ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, averaging 29.5 points, 6.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds at staggering 51/44/97 shooting splits. Through 10 games, he’s been a +10.3 on the floor.

In an interview with Andscape, Curry detailed Butler’s positive impact on the Warriors.

“Super-consistent, A professional,” Curry said of Butler. “There’s been a lot of eyeballs with him all season and all that, but I loved the way he’s approached everything. Me and Draymond always talk about [how] we don’t ask anybody to be anybody other than themselves, but we show up to play.”