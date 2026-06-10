Warriors Land Reunion Path With Iconic Steph Curry Teammate After New Report

The Golden State Warriors are desperate to keep their win-now window open. It may be, but just barely. By a crack.

The Warriors have 38-year-old Stephen Curry, still elite and certainly dangerous when letting 3-pointers fly left and right. But he’s 21 months away from turning 40. Not that 40 is when he’ll instantly go from superstar to bench warmer, but it’s important to illustrate how short time is for the Warriors to become good enough to win one playoff series again, let alone anything more.

Golden State will make changes this offseason; it just remains to be seen to what level, whether it’s adding multiple stars or retooling the depth to make it potent enough to help Curry and Jimmy Butler, who won’t be available until multiple months into the 2026-27 season.

Warriors Can Go After a Player Everyone Would Welcome (Back)

The Warriors will have some intriguing options on the trade market, where several notable names will be available to acquire.

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, the Mavericks are among a few teams open to hearing trade offers for multiple key players, one of whom is a 36-year-old Klay Thompson.

“The Mavericks have signaled an openness to moving some of the veteran players on the roster as the team prepares to build for the future around Cooper Flagg moving forward,” Weinbach wrote in an X post. “Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, and Klay Thompson would be names worth monitoring in Dallas.”

No, Thompson won’t make the Warriors an overnight contender. No, he isn’t the same guy who once scored 60 points with fewer dribbles than fingers on one hand. And no, he won’t even be considered a sought-after player on the open market whom contending teams will be fighting to sign.

But he’s Klay Thompson, Curry’s Splash Brother, a Bay Area icon.

Thompson is well past his prime and has a notable injury history; he won’t make the Warriors substantially better than they were last season, but acquiring him would be a storybook moment for the NBA.

How ‘Washed’ Klay Would Pair Next to Steph Curry

Thompson appears levels worse than he was in his final season as a Warrior, where he averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 38.7% from the 3-point line — and forgettably scored zero points in his final game in Golden State uniform.

Last season, Thompson registered 11.7 points per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 38.3% from 3. Those numbers are solid for a player who averaged less than 22 minutes per game, which may be a reason why the Warriors might consider a reunion.

Of course, Thompson isn’t a needle-moving player at this juncture of his career. But, say the Warriors add another marquee name — maybe LeBron James, the expert 3-point shot facilitator himself? — or two and add Thompson as a bench piece. Golden State struggled to find even a semblance of consistency from any player coming off the bench last season.

Yes, injuries had plenty to do with the Warriors bottoming out as a play-in seed and winning just 37 games, but their lack of dependable depth was glaring.

Thompson, back in a comfortable environment wearing the uniform he represented for the first 13 seasons of his career, might rekindle some of that “prime Klay” firepower.

Plus, what Dubs fan would say no to the man significantly responsible for delivering four NBA championships to the franchise?