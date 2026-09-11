Warriors Get Alarming Stephen Curry Update Days Before Training Camp

The Golden State Warriors are slated to report to training camp on Sept. 29. The biggest question mark entering the new season is the compromised health of Stephen Curry, who missed 27 games last season with patellofemoral pain syndrome (runner’s knee) and another 12 games with other injuries.

With the new season fast approaching, a video released Thursday has given Warriors fans fresh cause for concern, showing their 38-year-old superstar with a noticeable limp during his Li-Ning Wide Open Tour in China. Curry is expected to be in China between Sept. 9 to 14, with scheduled visits to Beijing, Dongguan, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Stephen Curry Injury ‘A Concern’

This video arrives on the heels of Warriors insider Monte Poole revealing that some in the organization are genuinely worried about Curry’s health entering the new season.

“There’s at least some lingering concern about the knee,” Poole said on the “Dubs Talk” podcast earlier this month.

“From what I understand, he and his trainers have devised ways to kind of work around that and sort of support that whole possibility of the knee not being as great as he wants it to be,” added Poole.

Even Warriors governor Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. have raised alarms about Stephen Curry’s injury situation.

“Curry, hopefully, will be healthy this year. We don’t know,” Lacob said during his appearance on the “TK Show” podcast last month.

“We hope so. He’s doing everything to make that happen,” he added.

Notably, Lacob brought up Curry’s health on his own while discussing the star’s ongoing contract talks. Curry became eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $136.7M on Aug. 29. An agreement is expected imminently, per multiple insiders, as Curry has made it clear he intends to spend his entire career in Golden State.

Warriors Worried About Stephen Curry?

Dunleavy made similar comments during a news conference last month where he spoke about Curry’s extension talks. Referencing the knee injury that sidelined the two-time MVP late last season, he specifically mentioned “hoping” Curry exceeds 43 games this year. He also acknowledged the Warriors are in a “delicate” spot trying to balance an aging roster with Curry’s health.

Dunleavy’s comments prompted Warriors insider Mark Willard to raise a red flag, speculating that Curry is still battling his runner’s knee.

“I know I sound a little cynical right now, but that quote makes me not nervous, but we get the reality,” Willard said of Dunleavy’s comments on Curry’s injury issues.

“…But when you listen to Mike say that, would you really be talking about a two-year max extension worth 130 million dollars?”

Furthermore, Dunleavy stated the franchise would accommodate Curry if he ever requested a trade, remarks that Willard found particularly unusual.

“…Underneath the covers, is that what the Warriors actually want?” Willard pondered.

“…You have two quotes next to each other — ‘It’s up to Steph, we want him to stay forever.’ I believe Mike on that. But your very next comment is this: ‘With the knee, other injuries, and then his age, it’s definitely something we have to manage.’”