Warriors’ Stephen Curry Claims He’s Done Dunking: “That Was the Last One”

The Golden State Warriors suffered a shock 119-126 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 1.

Despite the loss, Stephen Curry had a big night for his team. The veteran sharpshooter came away from the game with 29 points, 13 assists and 5 rebounds. He shot 55.6% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range, going 4-of-4 from the free throw line, too.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Curry leaked out on a fastbreak. Once the ball found him, the 36-year-old drove the lane and finished with a dunk.

When speaking to the media after the game, Curry stated that was likely the last time fans will see him dunk a basketball on an NBA court.

“That will probably be my last one, though,” Curry said. “I’m calling it right now. That was the last one you’ll see…For sure, I will only lay the ball up. It took everything out of me to get up there.”

Curry has another year left on his four-year $215 million deal. He also has a one-year extension for the 2026-27 season, worth a further $62.5 million. As such, he has close to 200 NBA games remaining on his contract (if we include potential postseason appearances) so there is still a chance he dunks at least once more, however minimal that chance might be.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr is Managing Curry’s Minutes

The Warriors are currently working their way through an East Coast road trip. They have upcoming games against the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

With a short turnaround between those games, head coach Steve Kerr is looking to manage his star guard’s minutes.

“We got three in four nights,” Kerr said. “I can’t play him 40 minutes. I don’t really want to play him much more than 34, 35. I think he ended up around 36 tonight. I shortened his rest in the second, obviously…He’ll get his rest tomorrow and be ready to go in Charlotte.”

Ensuring Curry is healthy and well rested is the best way for the Warriors to get back on track following their loss to Philadelphia. They’re only half a game behind the LA Clippers who sit sixth in the Western Conference.

Warriors Are Focused on Making The Playoffs

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Warriors have begun climbing the standings out West. However, Kerr appears keen to keep his team’s focus on the immediate goal of qualifying for the playoffs, ideally without the need for the play-in tournament.

“We would like to make the playoffs,” Kerr said when asked about potential NBA Finals matchups. “The playoffs. You’re talking about the Finals? We just want to make the playoffs. Let’s not talk about the Finals.”

Last season, the Warriors were eliminated from the play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings. As such, it makes sense that Kerr and his veteran team are looking to break into the top-six of the Western Conference. At least then, the Warriors can begin focusing on a seven-game series, where they have the talent and experience to shine.