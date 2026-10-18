Warriors Get Alarming Stephen Curry Injury Scare Days Before Lakers Opener

Stephen Curry’s injury scare took a troubling turn Sunday after a report indicated the Golden State Warriors superstar was favoring the same right knee that sidelined him for 27 consecutive games last season.

The two-time NBA MVP appeared to slip during the Warriors’ open practice at Chase Center before limping off the court and heading to the locker room, according to multiple reporters who witnessed the incident.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater identified Curry’s right knee as the apparent source of discomfort, adding another concern for Golden State just three days before its season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Athletic’s Nick Friedell also witnessed the incident.

“Steph just looked like he tweaked his knee,” Friedell wrote on X. “He walked straight to the sideline and tried to walk it off.”

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson separately reported Curry’s departure, describing the atmosphere inside the arena.

“Real quiet in here now,” Johnson wrote.

The Warriors have not announced a diagnosis or determined whether Curry will be available Wednesday.

Stephen Curry Appears to Favor Same Knee That Sidelined Him Last Season

Sunday’s incident was particularly concerning because of Curry’s recent medical history.

The 38-year-old guard missed 27 consecutive games last season while dealing with patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee, and associated discomfort in his right knee.

The prolonged absence underscored the difficulty of managing an injury that did not involve major structural damage but repeatedly prevented Curry from returning to basketball activities.

Golden State spent much of the offseason developing a more cautious approach to his preparation.

Coach Steve Kerr indicated during training camp that the Warriors would reduce Curry’s workload, limit unnecessary physical strain and monitor his recovery throughout the season.

“We are ramping him up slower than normal,” Kerr said earlier this month, according to Slater’s reporting.

Curry appeared to be progressing well.

He scored 20 points in 26 minutes during Golden State’s 128-118 preseason victory over Portland on Friday, his longest appearance of the exhibition schedule.

Sunday’s apparent setback, however, raised fresh questions about how his knee would respond.

Although Slater reported Curry was favoring his right knee, the Warriors have not established whether the incident aggravated his previous condition or involved a separate issue.

Warriors Face Growing Injury Concerns Before Lakers Opener

Golden State is already preparing to begin the regular season without three important contributors.

Jimmy Butler remains sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL, while Moses Moody is rehabilitating a ruptured patellar tendon.

Kristaps Porzingis has also been unavailable because of an ongoing health issue that kept him out of training camp and the preseason.

Their absences have increased the importance of Curry’s availability.

The Warriors built their offense around his perimeter shooting, movement and ability to create opportunities for teammates.

Without him, Kerr would have to rely more heavily on Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski and the team’s younger contributors.

Golden State opens its season Wednesday against Luka Doncic and the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

For now, the biggest question is whether Curry’s latest scare will affect those plans.

The Warriors were already entering the season shorthanded. The possibility of losing their most important player would present an entirely different challenge.