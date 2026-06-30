BREAKING: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Plan Revealed to Land LeBron James

LeBron James told the Lakers he will not be back next season, closing the book on eight years in purple and gold. That single decision has reshaped the entire landscape of this offseason.

Golden State has been circling this exact moment for weeks. Now, fresh reporting reveals just how personal the Warriors plan to make their pitch to land him.

Brett Siegel reveals Curry and Green’s role in the LeBron pursuit

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel shared new details on just how involved Golden State’s stars plan to be in recruiting James.

“League sources tell @ClutchPoints that both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be directly involved with attempting to lure LeBron James to the Warriors in free agency.”

League sources tell @ClutchPoints that both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be directly involved with attempting to lure LeBron James to the Warriors in free agency. Internally, sources say the Warriors firmly believe they can make their LeBron dreams a reality. https://t.co/U8Gff1wGZZ — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 30, 2026

Siegel followed that up with a look at how the front office feels internally about pulling this off.

“Internally, sources say the Warriors firmly believe they can make their LeBron dreams a reality.”

That confidence did not come out of nowhere. Green declined his 27.7 million dollar option earlier this week, a move that handed Golden State the cap flexibility needed to chase James seriously rather than just float his name around.

Curry stepping into an active recruiting role adds even more weight to the story. He rarely takes on this kind of part during free agency. Doing it for James shows exactly how much the Warriors want this to work. That same urgency is showing up in how far the front office is willing to go behind the scenes.

Golden State has also explored trading for Anthony Davis, James’ former teammate in Los Angeles, hoping a reunion could sweeten the deal even further. Washington has not shown real interest in moving him yet, and a deal would likely require sending out Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract along with draft capital.

Right now that trade looks unlikely to happen, but the Warriors are still keeping the door open in case the picture changes before free agency wraps.

What comes next for LeBron James and the Warriors

With the Lakers chapter now closed, the market is wide open, and Golden State wants to be the team standing there first. Talks between his camp and Los Angeles have reportedly gone cold in recent days, leaving more room for outside suitors.

He is far from a player in decline either. James still put up close to 21 points a game last season, showing he can carry real weight on a contender even at this stage of his career.

Cleveland is the name that keeps surfacing too, and it could end up being the real complication for Golden State. James started his career there and has talked openly about what a second reunion would mean to him personally.

The Cavaliers do not have the cap room to offer him anything beyond the veteran minimum, but money has not always driven his biggest decisions. If sentiment wins out over structure, the Warriors could find themselves outbid by a number nowhere close to fair market value.

So the next move belongs to James. Two future Hall of Famers are working directly on his behalf, betting that one more run together is worth more than anything else on the table, including a homecoming.

Golden State has built its whole summer around this chase, and Curry and Green are not sitting back waiting on it to happen. Free agency opens Tuesday evening, and James now holds the only answer left to give.