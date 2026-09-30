Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes Announcement Before New Season

Veteran Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry made an announcement on Tuesday regarding his media company, Unanimous Media.

The two-time MVP revealed details of a new subscription-based service that will give fans in-depth access to “Sincer3ly,” a Substack covering stories from him and his colleagues at Unanimous Media.

“We’ve got a lot cooking with Sincer3ly,” wrote the iconic sharpshooter.

“MVP gets you a little closer to the action with exclusive content, early access, more from me and the @Unanimous_World family, and some surprises along the way.

“Think of it as a spot in the starting 5,” he added.

Curry further informed that every subscription will give back to classrooms across the Untied States through the Donors Choose organization.

Stephen Curry Ready for Year 18

Curry made the announcement a day after attending his 18th Media Day in the NBA. It was his first public appearance after he inked a two-year, $116M extension to remain with the Warriors through the 2028-29 season.

In the lead up to his extension, some analysts and fans urged Curry to take his talents to a legitimate title contender to pursue his fifth NBA title. However, the 38-year-old made it clear on Monday that he had no intention to leave the Bay Area franchise.

“This is home, this is what we’ve built, this is the community that I’ve played in front of my entire career and being able to finish the story the right way is a big part of, I think, what I control, thankfully, hopefully health-wise as well,” Curry told reporters.

“I know the list, a short list of guys that have been able to do it, but reimagining what that looks like with the level that I feel like I can play at down the stretch of my career.

“There’s a pride of representing the Bay, representing this franchise, that when I stepped foot here in ‘09 and what we’ve all been able to accomplish, this isn’t just a ‘me’ thing, it’s a ‘we.’ I want to do right by that.”

Curry was referring to the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Magic Johnson, who spent their entire careers with one franchise and captured five NBA titles apiece.

Stephen Curry Takes Major Paycut

Per multiple reports, Curry left nearly $20M on the table to allow the Warriors to build a title contender. As a result of his sacrifice, the Warriors could reportedly have up to $64M in cap space next summer, when the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Karl-Anthony Towns could become free agents.

Curry confirmed the reports.

“Yes, I was presented the max. Yes, there was everything on the table,” he said.

“It was a very, kind of, thoughtful journey, partnership of putting all the different scenarios out there. It was of interest of making sure I was here, figuring out what was in the best setup for me, for the team, for the now, for the flexibility the rest of my career.

“So trying to balance all of that is such a unique situation with all of the circumstances of where we’ve been the last four years, what’s currently on the table and where we’re trying to go to be competitive and give ourselves a chance.”