Warriors’ Stephen Curry Sets the Record Straight on Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors secured an impressive win over the Houston Rockets in game one of their first-round playoff series. Stephen Curry‘s three-point shooting proved to be a major difference maker, as it has done throughout his career.

Jimmy Butler also made a significant impact. He ended the game with 25 points, six assists, seven rebounds and five steals, shooting 10-of-19 from the field. Despite his showing, Charles Barkley still downplayed Butler’s impact when talking to Curry on TNT’s postgame show.

Curry quickly defended his All-Star teammate.

“Jimmy’s nice. Don’t get that twisted,” Curry said. “He’s carried teams to the Finals. The idea of what he brings to us is another guy who is just comfortable with the ball in his hands to create for himself and others, no matter what the situation is. You saw plenty times, he kind of made something out of nothing. He is a legitimate ballhandler, where we can give it to him in space, on the post, at the elbow, wherever and teams have to respect him. So if I can space and give him room and keep the defense honest, that helps. And we’ve had a really good chemistry since he’s been here.”

Curry and Butler have formed a fearsome partnership since teaming up after the February 6 trade deadline. The duo’s individual skill sets are perfectly suited, helping them bring the best out of each other.

What Did Charles Barkley Say?

Barkley’s original comment clearly didn’t sit right with Curry. The veteran analyst and former player had noted how Butler was a secondary option behind Curry and wasn’t at the same level.

“Obviously, he’s a heck of a player,” Barkley said. “He’s giving you the ability to rest more. He’s not as great as you but he’s a really nice second closer to have on the team, correct?”

One key to the Warriors’ success over the years has been their close-knit locker room. Curry was right to defend Butler in that situation, as it will only help bring them closer and forge a better on-court partnership.

Draymond Green Praises Stephen Curry

During his postgame news conference, Draymond Green praised Curry for his impact throughout the Warriors’ win.

“He’s a true pro,” Green said. “Today’s day and age, it’s impossible to not hear anything. You open your phone up, even if you’re not looking at something, somebody’s going to send you a DM or somebody’s going to send you a message off Instagram. That’s just the nature of the world we live in. I think it’s impossible for anybody to not hear anything, but at the end of the day, we’re not coming out here trying to prove a point.”

Green continued.

“We’ve been at this for a very long time. To try to prove a point because someone said ‘X’ is pointless. We’re trying to win basketball games, and in order for us to win basketball games, it requires Steph Curry to be great.”

The Warriors are now three wins away from booking their spot in the Western Conference Semifinals. However, Ime Udoka’s team won’t go away easily. Golden State will need more big performances from Curry and Butler if they want to overcome a Rockets team that finished second in a loaded Western Conference.