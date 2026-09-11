Warriors Legend Pitches Blockbuster Stephen Curry Trade Idea

Stephen Jackson, a famed member of the Golden State Warriors‘ “We Believe” squad, has urged the San Antonio Spurs to pursue a Stephen Curry trade.

On a recent episode of the “All The Smoke” podcast, Jackson dismissed Golden State’s title chances for the upcoming season with a simple “Nah” and then named the Spurs as the most logical destination for the four-time NBA champion.

“San Antonio for me,” Jackson said when asked about Curry’s next possible team.

“You got De’Aaron Fox,” he continued. “They can package one of those, and I ain’t even talking about [Dylan] Harper, or [Stephon] Castle, they got two big draft picks this year, so they did well in the draft. So they got the pieces to move for a Steph with De’Aaron Fox.

“I think that would be great,” he added.

Stephen Curry Trade Still Possible?

Hypothetically, the Spurs do have the contracts, the draft assets and other young pieces to make the Warriors a compelling offer for Curry. However, the two-time NBA MVP has repeatedly expressed his desire to finish his career with the Bay Area franchise.

“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area recently. “And I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen.

“The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time,” he added, “and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity.”

The 38-year-old Curry is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $136.7M, keeping him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season. Per multiple insiders, the Warriors front office have allowed Curry to dictate terms on his next deal, which could vary from an extension to a new, more lucrative deal as an unrestricted free agent next summer.