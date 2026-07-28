Warriors Get Major Stephen Curry Update After Alarming Report

The Golden State Warriors have had a turbulent offseason. LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers over Golden State after weeks of speculation. Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported that Stephen Curry and the Warriors front office may not be aligned the way they once were. The conversation around Curry’s future became louder than it has been at any point in his career.

The roster heading into next season looks largely the same as the one that went 37-45. Jimmy Butler is still recovering from a torn ACL. Moses Moody is working back from a torn patellar tendon. The reinforcements that were supposed to change the trajectory never arrived.

Then a new report shifted the tone of the entire conversation.

Golden State Gets New Curry Update

Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Warriors and Curry are mutually interested in getting a contract extension done this summer. Charania said he has every expectation that extension talks will happen, adding that the Warriors are prepared to offer one if Curry wants it.

“I’ve not sensed any feel that he wants to leave Golden State,” Charania said. “But this is a team right now that’s at a crossroads. They’re somewhat stagnant.”

Charania is not painting a picture of a player who is happy with everything around him. He is describing a player who wants to stay but needs the organization to show it is serious about building a winner.

An extension would remove the uncertainty that has fueled speculation all summer. It would also give the front office a clearer window to plan around Curry’s timeline rather than operating under the pressure of potential free agency.

Curry Is Being a Realist

Curry spoke at Moody’s youth camp in Arkansas over the weekend and addressed the state of the franchise with the kind of measured honesty that has defined how he handles these moments.

“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry said of the LeBron decision. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

The disappointment of missing out on James had already settled by the time Curry spoke publicly.

“The through line, which is hard on anybody in this situation, especially with us keeping this thing together, is knowing that when Jimmy got hurt and Moses got hurt, the whole calculus of everything changes,” Curry said. “How do you get through their absence and still stay at a certain level?”

Curry knows exactly what last season looked like without key players, and he knows what is being asked of him again. He will be 38 entering the season, coming off a year in which he played just 43 games due to a knee issue. The Warriors need him to carry the offense one more time while they wait for their injured stars to return.

“And you hope that they both come back healthy and we can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like,” Curry said. “But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe.”

That last line captured everything. Curry is not chasing hypotheticals. He is dealing with what is in front of him.

Final Word for the Warriors

Charania’s report suggests Stephen Curry wants to remain in Golden State, and the Warriors want him there.

The question that matters is what the Warriors build around that commitment. Curry has been patient. He has been loyal. And he has carried this franchise through stretches that would have broken most players.

He is asking for one thing in return. A real chance.

Whether Golden State can deliver that is the only question that matters now.