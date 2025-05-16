Warriors’ Steve Kerr Accused of ‘Lying’ by ESPN Analyst

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Draymond Green “the best defender” he had ever seen in his life during his team’s first-round playoff series win against the Houston Rockets. Kerr made a similar claim earlier in the season when Green single-handedly made the Warriors an elite defensive team.

"He's the best defender I've ever seen in my life." Steve Kerr with HUGE praise for Draymond Green after his game-winning stop 🤩🤩#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google https://t.co/fg4ieg793u pic.twitter.com/LIAidpHwlv — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2025

Celtics legend Kendrick Perkins has accused Kerr of “lying” with his bold take. Speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on May 15, Perkins said Kerr was being disingenuous since he played with Dennis Rodman and Tim Duncan in his 15-year NBA career.

“Steve Kerr called him the best defender he’s ever seen, right? I believe he lied because he played with Dennis Rodman and Tim Duncan,” Perkins said.

“And Julius Randle shot over 50% when Draymond was guarding him. That’s a problem. You need a big man who can get you a double-double every single night.”

Draymond Green Let Warriors Down

To Perkins’ point, Rodman and Duncan were two of the greatest defensive players of their era. While Rodman captured two Defensive Player of the Year awards and made eight All-Defensive teams, Duncan made an NBA record 15 All-Defensive squads.

Perkins further criticized Green for letting the Warriors down in the series against the Timberwolves. Once Stephen Curry (hamstring) was ruled out with injury, Perkins felt the onus was on Green and Jimmy Butler III to up their game. Green would finish the series averaging 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while getting pummeled on the defensive end.

As the primary defender, Green allowed Randle to shoot 58.3% (14-of-24) and Jaden McDaniels 58.3% (7-of-12). Even Rudy Gobert, ordinarily not an offensive threat, made 71.4% of his baskets (5-of-7) when guarded by Green in the series.

“You have the assignment of stopping the number two option on Minnesota, which was Julius Randle, and he finished on your home court with a triple-double, and you fouled out,” Perkins said after the Game 4 defeat on May 10.

Needed More From Draymond

“You did absolutely nothing to help your team,” Perkins said, calling out Green.

“We know that Draymond is not going to score, but the fact that he disappeared defensively and he’s supposed to be that leader, and now this team need him the most without Steph Curry, their best player, was a total disappointment.”

Perkins again called out Green after the Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs.

“Draymond, where you at homie?” Perkins asked on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on May 15.

“Draymond finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, and you didn’t show up when your team needed you the most. There were times when I felt he don’t even wanna be out there and that’s a damn shame.”

Heat legend Udonis Haslem agreed with Perkins’ take.

“He got his [expletive] handed to him in this series,” Haslem said. “You’ve got to be the enforcer, the stopper. Randle got the best of him in this series.”

To Green’s credit, he praised Randle and the Timberwolves for playing a physical brand of basketball and overcoming the pressure of playing a veteran team. Green also admitted that the Warriors maxed out on their ceiling of being a second-round team, which many felt was a backhanded shot at his team’s front office.