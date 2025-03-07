Warriors’ Steve Kerr Delivers Positive Injury Update On Brandin Podziemski

The Golden State Warriors overcame the Brooklyn Nets 121-119 on Thursday, March 6. However, their victory didn’t come without an injury scare, as Brandin Podziemski suffered a back injury in the opening minute of the game.

The sophomore ball-handler swiftly went to the locker room and didn’t return for the remainder of the game. During his postgame news conference, head coach Steve Kerr provided Warriors fans with a positive update on Podziemski.

“Doesn’t appear to be serious,” Kerr said. “Day-to-day.”

Podziemski previously missed 12 games for the Warriors between Dec. 30 and Jan. 23. As such, the fanbase will welcome Kerr’s latest update as Podziemski continues to display his potential as a multi-faceted talent.

In 50 games this season, Podziemski is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.9% from deep. His production has dipped from his rookie season, however, there is hope that he’s working through a sophomore slump and will bounce back in the near future.

Warriors’ Gary Payton II Suited Up Vs. Nets

After missing the Warriors’ 114-102 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 4, Gary Payton II returned to the team’s rotation against the Nets. Payton has been dealing with a non-displaced nasal bone fracture, which is why he was wearing a mask.

Kerr had previously shared his expectations that Payton would be part of Golden State’s rotation as they closed out their Eastern Conference road trip.

“He’s doing well,” Kerr told the “Willard and Dibs” show on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, March 5. “He had a fracture from the collision, and I think he’s getting fitted for a mask. I believe we listed him as probable for tomorrow, so that it’d be great to get him back. He’s been playing really, really well.”

Payton amassed 20 minutes of playing time, going 7-of-12 from the field while pulling down nine rebounds, three of them coming on the offensive boards. Currently, there has been no reporting on how long Payton will need to wear protective face gear.

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Still Recovering

Jonathan Kuminga hasn’t played for the Warriors since Jan. 4. The explosive forward is dealing with an ankle sprain. During a March 5 appearance on the ‘Willard & Dibs Show’ for 95.7 The Game, Kerr explained why Kuminga’s recovery has been slower than expected.

“There’s no setback,” Kerr said. ‘The injury itself was, I think, more serious than anybody realized, and some of these things you just can’t predict. That’s one of the things I’ve learned during my time as coach, working with Rick (Celebrini) and the performance staff. There’s no exact recipe for these injuries, and everybody heals differently.”

“And I think, as it’s turned out, JK’s injury was more of a setback than we realized in the beginning, and he’s working hard. He’s working every day at a really good workout today, and it does feel like he’s getting close. But we just got to do the right thing, and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

Despite the Warriors’ recent injury issues, and the absence of Kuminga, Golden State has won eight of its last 10 games. Kerr’s team is now sixth in the Western Conference and closing in on a guaranteed spot in the postseason.

As such, the return of Kuminga, along with the potentially good news on Podziemski means the franchise will be in a good position once the playoffs arrive. From there, it’s all about staying healthy. Because, if this Warriors team is firing on all cylinders, they will be a handful for any opponent.