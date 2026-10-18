Warriors’ Steve Kerr Delivers Major Stephen Curry Injury Update After Scare

The Golden State Warriors can breathe a little easier after Stephen Curry’s frightening exit from Sunday’s open practice at Chase Center.

Coach Steve Kerr delivered an encouraging update following the team’s public workout, revealing that Curry tweaked his right ankle — not the troublesome right knee that kept him out for 27 consecutive games last season.

More importantly, the two-time NBA MVP told his coach he was OK.

“He’s fine,” Kerr said, according to The Athletic’s Nick Friedell, who reported that the Warriors coach spoke with Curry after practice.

The clarification came after several reporters initially feared Curry had aggravated his previous knee injury when he slipped during a scrimmage and limped toward the locker room.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater subsequently confirmed that the injury involved Curry’s right ankle, citing the Warriors.

The news offers some welcome relief for Golden State just three days before its regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Steve Kerr Clarifies Stephen Curry’s Injury Scare

Curry’s sudden departure stunned the crowd inside Chase Center.

The 38-year-old guard appeared to lose his footing during a scrimmage before favoring his right leg. He initially tried to walk off the discomfort near the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Friedell was among the first reporters to describe the scene.

“Steph just looked like he tweaked his knee,” he wrote on X.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson also witnessed Curry limping off the court, noting how quickly the atmosphere inside the arena changed.

“Real quiet in here now,” Johnson wrote.

The concern was understandable.

Curry battled patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee last season, missing 27 consecutive games while the Warriors struggled to stay competitive without their franchise cornerstone.

Golden State consequently adopted a more cautious approach to his preparation this fall, reducing his workload and gradually increasing his minutes.

The plan appeared to be working before Sunday’s scare.

Curry scored 20 points in 26 minutes during Friday’s 128-118 preseason victory over Portland, his longest appearance of the exhibition schedule.

Although his departure Sunday initially suggested another potentially troubling knee issue, Kerr’s comments offered a much more encouraging explanation.

Still, the Warriors have not announced whether Curry will face any restrictions ahead of Wednesday’s opener.

Warriors Get Encouraging News Ahead of Lakers Opener

Kerr’s update is particularly significant given Golden State’s injury situation.

The Warriors are already preparing to begin the season without Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis.

Butler remains sidelined following a torn ACL, while Moody continues recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon. Porzingis has also been unavailable because of an ongoing health issue.

Those absences have left Kerr relying heavily on Curry and Draymond Green while incorporating younger players into his rotation.

Losing Curry would create an enormous offensive void.

The two-time MVP remains Golden State’s primary scoring threat and the player whose shooting gravity creates opportunities for everyone else.

The Warriors open their season Wednesday against Luka Doncic and the Lakers in Los Angeles.

For now, there is no indication that Curry has been ruled out.

What initially appeared to be a potentially serious knee setback has instead been identified as an ankle tweak, with Curry himself reassuring his coach afterward.

For a Warriors team already facing considerable injury challenges, that was the update everyone needed to hear.