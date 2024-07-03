Warriors in ‘Serious Talks’ to Acquire 40% 3-Point Shooter from 76ers: Report

After parting ways with Klay Thompson in free agency, the Golden State Warriors are wheeling and dealing. They’re reportedly in talks to acquire Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shams Charania was first with reports of trade discussions.

“Just In: The Golden State Warriors are in serious talks on a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Buddy Hield, league sources tell

@TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted on July 3. “Warriors and 76ers have been in deep discussions, working to finalize the deal for one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters.”

Hield is coming off of his eighth NBA campaign. He started the 2023-2024 year off with the Indiana Pacers before being dealt to the 76ers at the trade deadline.

Golden State is working to replace the three-point volume lost with Thompson’s departure. Hield is a career 40% three-point shooter.

He averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game between 84 regular-season appearances with the two teams last season.

Hollinger: Hield Trade Could End Up 5-Team “Mega Deal”

John Hollinger, former NBA general manager and analyst for The Athletic, argues that the Hield acquisition could end up apart of a larger deal.

A much larger deal, one that could include four other teams. But it would require the Warriors parting with 2023 second-round pick Gui Santos.

“If the Golden State Warriors send Gui Santos to Philadelphia and sign second-round pick Quinten Post to a rookie minimum deal, that leaves them about $14 million under the tax apron for Buddy Hield,” Hollinger wrote on July 3.

In the hypothetical laid out by Hollinger, Golden State would fold the deal for Hield into Thompson’s sign-and-trade to the Dallas Mavericks.

“But the only way I can see to import him at that salary is to incorporate Hield and Kyle Anderson into the same sign-and-trade that sent Klay Thompson outbound, turning it into a five-team mega trade between Charlotte, Dallas, Minnesota, Golden State and Philadelphia.”

Including the former second-round pick would be incentive for Philadelphia, who would be put in position to acquire a Hield-replacement.

“That, perhaps, would allow them to combine his salary and Paul Reed’s to acquire a player not attainable with Reed’s salary alone, such as Cleveland’s Caris LeVert or Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter,” Hollinger ended.

Santos appeared in 23 games with the Warriors last season. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen the Warriors’ No. 1 Target

Trade rumors surrounding Golden State and Lauri Markkanen have begun circling.

According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the Utah Jazz forward is the Warriors’ top target as they reshape the roster.

He reported their interest in Markkanen on an appearance on 95.7 The Game.

“Based on all I’ve heard so far, their number one target is Lauri Markkanen,” Poole said on July 2. “And he’s the number one target because Paul George went off the table on Saturday…Lauri Markkanen is a guy, he’s that beautiful stretch four…Markkanen is a guy you can plug right in and he can play three or four…If you got a seven-footer who can get buckets, and he can, a 40% shooter from three, that’s big in this league.”

For fans concerned a trade for Hield would rule out Golden State acquiring Markkanen, Hollinger says otherwise.

“Hield/Anderson deals have near-zero impact on a potential Markkanen trade,” Hollinger tweeted on July 3. “Warriors would likely send out as much or more salary than they take back in any realistic construction.”

Markkanen is coming off of his seventh NBA campaign, and second with the Jazz.

He averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 55 regular-season games last season. He’s a career 37% shooter from three.