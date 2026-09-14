Warriors Get Terrible Update On Devin Booker Trade Dream

Recent reports have confirmed that the Golden State Warriors view Devin Booker as a dream trade target, but that doesn’t mean a trade is coming. The Phoenix Suns have only said positive things about Booker and their desire to keep him there for the rest of his career. However, Golden State’s future draft picks are quite valuable to warrant wondering if Booker could realistically get traded to the Warriors this season.

Suns media personality Benjamin Garcia claimed that his sources said Phoenix has no plans in the slightest to entertain a Booker trade:

“This is just stupid. This is stupid. Imagine what irreparable damage it would do to (owner) Mat Ishbia after coming out in the Suns end of NBA season press conference and saying Devin Booker will win a championship here. Imagine saying that and trading him (this soon after). Not only is Devin Booker not getting traded, not only do the Phoenix Suns love Booker, I have asked if Booker ever asked out or put a timeline to the Suns to win before asking out. The answer to both of those things is no. He loves it here.”

Garcia claims that both Phoenix and Booker want to keep the relationship going. Booker requesting a trade is the only realistic way that Golden State could get the superstar shooting guard to team up with Stephen Curry, but he’s far away from that as of today.

Why Warriors Badly Want Devin Booker

The original reports linking Booker to Golden State comes from head coach Steve Kerr loving the experience of coaching him in the Olympics. Booker played some of the best defense of his life and sacrificed offensively to names like Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Kerr respected Booker’s effort on the stacked team to make him the ultimate dream target for the Warriors. Unfortunately, no realistic scenario is there for a move to bring Booker to team up with Curry and Jimmy Butler as a new big three.

Phoenix and Booker being this happy means that Golden State must find another name to improve the flawed roster. Previous rumors indicated that Anthony Davis and Trey Murphy were two of the top trade options considered by the Warriors.

How Devin Booker Can Change His Mind

Things change fast in the NBA, and Booker could grow frustrated if more negative momentum follows the Suns. Last season saw Phoenix overachieving to make the playoffs after the shocking trade adding Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green for Durant.

Booker has reason to believe in the team’s culture and hopes that they can find a second star for him. However, a terrible season in the loaded West could see the Suns falling behind teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will all having flawed rosters aiming at the play-in seeds.

Phoenix needs a worst-case season for Booker to think longer about his career and to consider a move. Golden State appears ready to part ways with many draft picks and young talent Brandin Podziemski if they get a shot at trading for Booker.