Warriors to Go Big-Game Hunting for Stephen Curry–With 1 Problem

The Golden State Warriors did not do much in this offseason, mostly running back the same roster that won 37 games and was drummed out in the play-in tournament. For a team with Stephen Curry on board, the inactivity was not met with enthusiasm from the fan base. Curry is 38 years old and the prevailing view is that the Warriors should be doing all they can to take advantage of that. Curry is still playing at a high level–He averaged 26.6 points on 46.8% shooting and 39.3% 3-point shooting last year.

But he is not going to play too much longer, so every year in which the Warriors do not make a run with him on the roster is seen as a wasted opportunity. Fans and media always want the Warriors to go big-game hunting. There is frustration when those hunts come up empty–Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That’s the problem, though. Big-game hunting is not always easy in the NBA, especially if there is no big game available.

Warriors Torpedoed by Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Injuries

The Warriors are primed to do so next season, though. Fans won’t want to hear it after past disappointments, but the books are now set up nicely to make a move next summer. Though there is frustration that the Warriors are bringing back a 37- win team, the front office never viewed this as a 37-win team.

They were 25-19 when Jimmy Butler tore his ACL in January, which put them on pace for 46-47 wins. That would have had them just outside the Top 6 for the playoffs. Also of note: They were rounding into form when Butler got hurt, wining 12 of their previous 16 games. Curry got hurt for two months shortly thereafter.

The Warriors had good reason to stay conservative this summer. And it’s not just about preserving draft picks–it’s also about preserving cap space for a potentially big addition in 2027. The Warriors potentially could have more than $100 million in cap space in the summer of 2027.

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Stephen Curry, Other Variables Could Affect Space

There are caveats with that. The Warriors’ space will depend on what kind of extension Stephen Curry gets this offseason–or if he is willing to go forward without an extension at all. The Warriors can give Brandin Podziemski an extension, and will also have cap holds to deal with for their free agents.

Even still, the Warriors could have enough free-agent money to make the kind of aggressive move the Lakers did this summer with restricted free agent Walker Kessler, a sign-and-trade with Utah for two first-round picks, two swaps plus a $130 million restricted free agent contract for Kessler.

There will be different possible approaches. The question is: Who could the Warriors target?

Warriors Hoping There is Big Game to Be Hunted

That’s where the Warriors could be setting themselves up for disappointment. If this season is middling yet again, and Golden State holds out hope for a major acquisition next summer, they could be in danger of the market drying up quickly, which has happened in recent summers.

Certainly, as things stand, the free-agent board is impressive–and deceptive. Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic is on there as available, and would be the dream target. The Warriors also would not be able to match the five-year $360 million offer Denver could give him, and Jokic has said he has no interest in leaving the team. That’s a longshot.

Same can be said for players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard–they are expected to eventually re-up with their teams.

Stephen Curry a Free-Agent Lure

When you get into realistic free-agent targets for the Warriors, things get a bit more underwhelming. It’s not easy to go big-game hunting when there isn’t much game. Michael Porter Jr. could be on the board–he is talking extension with the Nets, too–and might be the best target the Warriors could get in free agency. If one of the restricted free agents (Peyton Watson, Jalen Duren, Bennedict Mathurin) signs a qualifying offer, they will be on the board, too. But QOs are longshots, too.

The best bet is probably the player-option class. Rudy Gobert is aging, but would be an interesting fit on this roster. Maybe Anthony Davis does not get an extension in Washington and hits free agency. Karl-Anthony Towns could hit the market, depending on how talks with the Knicks go. It’s hard to imagine him leaving New York, but the Knicks have a financial squeeze coming and if he were to leave, playing with Curry would have some allure.

Take Advantage of NBA Financial Pressure

And financial squeezes are probably the best way for the Warriors to use their cap space next summer and get another running mate for Stephen Curry. If New York keeps KAT, they likely would have to move someone else–OG Anunoby, Miles Bridges, Josh Hart. The Warriors could trade for them into their cap space without giving up anything, if they have enough room.

Franz Wagner or one of the Orlando Magic? Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or someone off the Nuggets once the Jokic extension reality sets in? There will be increasing contracts and tightening apron hard caps that the Warriors will be positioned to take advantage of.

The Warriors would like to go big-game hunting. And maybe they will–but some of it will be out of their control.