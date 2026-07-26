Warriors Make Trade Decision on 24-PPG Star After LeBron Miss

The Golden State Warriors have crossed another notable name off their offseason wish list.

Michael Porter Jr., a forward the Warriors seriously evaluated before February’s trade deadline, is no longer considered a trade option, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. The update doesn’t simply suggest negotiations have stalled. It signals the organization has moved on altogether.

“One player who is not an option for the Warriors on the trade market is Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr.,” Siegel wrote Saturday. “That ship has sailed since the Warriors were first exploring interest in him before the trade deadline, and the organization has moved on from such a scenario.”

The report arrives less than a week after another insider shed light on why Golden State never completed a deal despite legitimate interest.

Steve Kerr’s View Ultimately Carried the Day

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported Wednesday that Warriors coach Steve Kerr opposed acquiring Porter before last season’s trade deadline, a revelation that filled in one of the biggest blanks surrounding Golden State’s pursuit.

The Warriors weren’t lacking interest.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported in June that Golden State discussed sending a first-round pick to Brooklyn for Porter. Terance Mann also emerged in expanded conversations, though incorporating him required a third team and complicated negotiations.

At the time, the assumption was that the framework simply failed to come together before the deadline.

O’Connor’s reporting suggested otherwise. Kerr reportedly never embraced Porter as the right basketball fit.

Siegel’s latest update takes that story one step further.

Rather than revisiting the possibility this offseason, the Warriors appear to have closed the door entirely.

Warriors Remain Selective Around Stephen Curry

The significance extends beyond one player.

Golden State has spent the better part of two years searching for another proven scorer capable of easing Stephen Curry’s offensive workload without compromising the system Kerr has spent more than a decade refining.

On paper, Porter checked several boxes.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged career highs of 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 52 games for Brooklyn last season while shooting 46.3% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. His combination of size and perimeter shooting made him one of the league’s more intriguing trade candidates.

Yet Kerr has consistently valued players who thrive within Golden State’s read-and-react offense while providing defensive versatility on the other end.

Porter’s scoring ability has rarely been questioned. His fit inside the Warriors’ movement-heavy system apparently was.

His injury history also remained part of the equation after a left hamstring strain ended his 2025-26 campaign in March.

Another Trade Option Comes Off the Board

The Warriors still possess draft assets and financial flexibility to pursue upgrades before training camp, but the latest reporting underscores how disciplined the organization has become when evaluating potential additions around Curry.

Golden State was reportedly willing to discuss premium draft capital for Porter only months ago. Even then, Kerr’s reservations proved decisive.

Now there appears to be no appetite to reopen those conversations.

That doesn’t eliminate the Warriors from the trade market. It simply narrows it.

With Porter no longer under consideration, Golden State’s front office will continue searching for roster upgrades elsewhere, intent on finding players who not only elevate the talent level but also fit the style that has defined four championship teams under Kerr.

The Warriors entered the offseason determined to maximize Curry’s remaining title window. They also appear just as determined not to force a move that doesn’t meet their organizational standard, even when the talent is as obvious as Porter’s.